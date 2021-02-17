Water Systems Council Announces Board of Directors for 2021

WASHINGTON, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Water Systems Council, the only national nonprofit organization solely focused on household wells and small water well systems, recently announced its Board of Directors for 2021.

Dan Story, Vice President of Groundwater/Irrigation at Grundfos, will be taking the reins as President. Story has worked for Grundfos for over 16 years and is the third generation in his family to work in the groundwater industry.

Dan Story, Vice President of Groundwater/Irrigation at Grundfos, has been named President of the Water Systems Council.

At Grundfos Pumps, Story has served as the Vice President of Sales for the Groundwater/Irrigation business in the U.S. since 2012. In 2021, he will take over responsibilities for global business development for Water Intake in his new position as Vice President-Business Development. Prior to Grundfos, Story was in distribution in Florida for 10 years.

Matt Servant, Regional Sales Manager at Pentair, will serve as Vice President. The Treasurer will be Mark Heflin, Vice President of Product Marketing at Franklin Electric Co., Inc. Chris Kampf, Director of Product Innovation at Amtrol Inc., will serve as Secretary and the Distributor member will remain Mark Ball, President of Milby Company.

Two new members will join the Board, including Chris Herron with Xylem Inc. Herron started out as a Territory Manager for Goulds Pumps in 1998 and currently serves as Director of Sales - Residential and Ag.

The other new member on the Board of Directors is Mike Wesdell with Baker Manufacturing Company, LLC. Wesdell is the Southwest Territory Sales Manager for Baker.

Other 2021 Board Members include Steve Anderson, President Merrill Manufacturing Co.; Bo Andersson, President of Flomatic Corporation; Gerry Duggan, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Flexcon Industries; Richard Mest, President of Master Water Conditioning Corporation; and Robin Irwin, Operations Manager at Murray Drilling.

The Water Systems Council is the only national nonprofit organization solely focused on household wells and small water well systems. WSC is committed to ensuring that Americans who get their water from household private wells have safe, reliable drinking water and to protecting our nation's groundwater resources. For more information, visit watersystemscouncil.org.

