Water Systems Council Conducts First-Ever State of the Water Well Industry Survey

WASHINGTON, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Water Systems Council, the only national nonprofit organization solely focused on household wells and small water well systems, recently announced that it is conducting the first-ever survey to gauge the state of the water well industry.

The online survey was recently distributed via email to Water Systems Council (WSC) manufacturer and distributor members as well as water well contractors. WSC member companies also helped distribute the survey using their contractor and employee email databases. WSC is working with Thrive Market Intelligence as a confidential third party that will conduct the survey and compile the results. The final State of the Water Well Industry Report will be made available in April 2022.

"This survey will be key in helping to promote and protect the future of the water well industry," said Margaret Martens, WSC Executive Director. "It is important to identify contractor and supplier perspectives on the current challenges, opportunities, and trends within the water well industry so we can be an effective voice in advocating for the industry at the local, state, and federal levels."

Only manufacturers, distributors, manufacturer representatives, contractors, and others associated with the water well industry are eligible to take WSC's State of the Water Well Industry Survey online.

Martens noted that water well industry members would also be able to take the survey at the WSC booth (#657) during Groundwater Week at Music City Center in Nashville on December 15-16. Those who complete the survey at Groundwater Week will be entered into a drawing for a DJI Ultralight Drone Quadcopter or an Apple iPad Air.

The Water Systems Council is the only national nonprofit organization solely focused on household wells and small water well systems. WSC is committed to ensuring that Americans who get their water from household private wells have safe, reliable drinking water and to protecting our nation's groundwater resources. For more information, visit watersystemscouncil.org.

Contact:

Margaret Martens, Executive Director

Water Systems Council

[email protected]

704-658-8730

SOURCE Water Systems Council