Water Treatment Chemicals Market worth $42.2 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=342

Browse in-depth TOC on "Water Treatment Chemicals Market"

348 – Tables

47 – Figures

300 – Pages

Asia Pacific is projected to grow the fastest in the overall water treatment chemicals market during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region for water treatment chemicals between 2022 and 2027. The emerging economies of the region such as China, India, Indonesia, and South Korea are witnessing increasing demand of water treatment chemicals due to rising awareness about the water and wastewater treatment coupled with the rapid industrial and infrastructural development. These factors are expected to support the growth of water treatment chemicals market in the Asia Pacific region. Additionally, the government regulations towards water treatment are increasing the demand of water treatment chemicals in the region.

Key Players in Water Treatment Chemicals Market:

Ecolab Inc. (US), Kemira Oyj ( Finland ), BASF SE ( Germany ), Solenis LLC (US), Dow Inc. (US), Nouryon ( Netherlands ), Baker Hughes (US), SNF Floerger (France), Kurita Water Industries Ltd. ( Japan ), Veolia (France) , and Arxada ( Switzerland ) are some of the major players operating in the water treatment chemicals market.

Water Treatment Chemicals Market Dynamics:

Driver: Increasing demand for chemically treated water in various end-use industries

Growth of various end-use industries including oil & gas, power, food & beverage, and chemicals, particularly in emerging regions such as Asia Pacific, and South America drives the growth of water treatment chemicals market. Water treatment using chemicals is cost-effective than that of physical water treatment using advanced technologies such as UV filtration, RO, and ion exchange, which further supports the market growth.

Restrain: Alternative water treatment technologies

Alternative water treatment technologies such as reverse osmosis (RO), ultrafiltration, and UV disinfection restrains the growth water treatment chemicals market. Advance technologies minimize the utilization of water treatment chemicals. Owing to the rising environmental concerns and regulations, end users are looking for sustainable options for water treatment. For instance, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulations encourage the use of UV disinfection over the chlorine-based biocides.

Opportunity: Rising scarcity of freshwater

The scarcity of freshwater is a major concern faced by industries and society in general. Industries require large volumes of water in production processes, generating industrial wastewater. Recycling and reusing water will be essential for companies to manage water as it is a scarce resource. Growing industrialization is expected to require increasing water resources in the coming years. This growth is expected to create new opportunities for the water treatment chemicals market.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=342

Challenge: Need for eco-friendly formulations and vulnerability regarding copying of patents

The major factors inhibiting the water treatment chemicals market growth are the stringent environmental regulations implemented by governments and various agencies such as EPA. End users of water treatment chemicals are looking for environment friendly water treatment chemicals and sustainable options for water treatment. However, manufacturers face problems in costs and profits in green chemistries, which leads to challenges in developing highly effective and economically viable environment-friendly water treatment chemicals.

Once a patented water treatment chemical is made public, it becomes vulnerable to being duplicated. Some manufacturers in Asia offer counterfeit products at lower costs, which pose a major challenge to water treatment chemical manufacturers.

Scope of the Report

Report Metric Details Years considered for the study 2018–2027 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022–2027 Units considered Value (USD Million/ Billion), Volume (Kiloton) Segments Covered Type, Application, End-user, Source Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America Companies Covered Ecolab Inc. (US), Kemira Oyj (Finland), BASF SE (Germany), Solenis LLC (US), Dow Inc. (US), Nouryon (Netherlands), Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (Japan), Veolia (France), SNF Floerger (France), Baker Hughes Company (US), and Arxada (Switzerland)

Coagulants & flocculants accounted for the largest share amongst types in the water treatment chemicals market

Coagulants & flocculants are one of the most widely used water treatment chemicals. Coagulants & flocculants are utilized in water & wastewater treatment for various applications, such as solids removal, water clarification, lime softening, sludge thickening, and solids dewatering. Incresing demand of industrial water treatment is driving the growth of this type of water treatment chemicals.

Raw water treatment accounted for the largest market share amongst applications in the water treatment chemicals market

Raw water treatment is used to remove a number of impurities, including suspended solids, silica, and bacteria, from the water obtained from various sources, such as a lake, river, well, and secondary or tertiary treatment reuse. This segment is the largest in the water treatment chemicals, based on application. Growing scarcity of freshwater will futher drive the growth of this segment.

Industrial accounted for the largest market share amongst end users in the water treatment chemicals industry

Industrial accounted for the largest market share based on end user and it is also expected to grow at a fastest growth rate in the forecast period. Water treatment chemicals are largely used in a range of end-use industries including power, oil & gas, chemicals, food & beverage, and pulp & paper. The demand of water treatment chemicals is further driven by the rising industrialization and increasing awareness regarding wastewater treatment.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=342

Related Reports:

Corrosion Inhibitors Market by Compound (Organic, Inorganic), Type (Water based, Oil based and VCI), Application, End-Use (Power Generation, Oil & Gas, Metal & Mining, Pulp & Paper, Utilities, Chemical), and Region

Flocculant And Coagulants Market by Type (Flocculant (Anionic, Cationic), Organic Coagulant, and Inorganic Coagulant), End-Use Industry (Municipal Water Treatment, Pulp & Paper, Textile, Oil & Gas, Mining), and Region

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/water-treatment-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/water-treatment.asp

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868213/WATER_TREATMENT_CHEMICALS_MARKET__2022_2027.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets