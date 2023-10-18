Water Treatment for Aquaculture Market size to increase by USD 4.17 billion during 2022-2027- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Water Treatment for Aquaculture Market size is expected to grow by USD 4.17 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.13% during the forecast period. Aquaculture involves raising aquatic organisms like fish and plants, known for their nutritional value. The demand for these products is increasing due to health-conscious consumers and a growing global population seeking protein-rich foods. This growth has also boosted the need for water treatment to ensure the health of aquaculture products. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. Buy the report now

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Water Treatment Market for Aquaculture 2023-2027
Water Treatment for Aquaculture Market 2023 – 2027: Key Highlights:

  • The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the water treatment for aquaculture market: Arvia Water Technologies Ltd, BioFishency Ltd., Blue Ridge Aquaculture Inc, Innovasea Systems Inc., Membrane Group, NaturalShrimp Inc., Pentair plc., Veolia Environnement SA, Xylem Inc., Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., and Euroteck Environmental Pvt. Ltd.
  • Water Treatment for Aquaculture Market is concentrated in nature.
  • Market to observe 5.69% YOY growth in 2023.

Water Treatment for Aquaculture Market 2023 – 2027: Market Dynamics:

Trend

  • Advanced technologies like IoT, Industry 4.0, and automation are revolutionizing water treatment.
  • These innovations reduce human intervention, enhance energy efficiency, and improve asset management.
  • IoT, Industry 4.0, and pump tech are boosting operational efficiency and ROI for water treatment.
  • These technological advancements aim to increase productivity and reduce operating costs in aquaculture water treatment.

Challenges

  • High investment costs for water treatment equipment is a significant challenge for aquaculture.
  • Rising energy consumption adds to operational challenges and costs for aquaculture farmers.
  • Incorporating essential water treatment systems increases capital expenses.
  • Monitoring and maintaining optimal water quality requires specialized equipment and advanced techniques.
  • These high costs are expected to hinder the growth of the aquaculture water treatment market.

Water Treatment for Aquaculture Market 2023 – 2027: Key Segments:

The market is segmented by Area (Freshwater and Marine), Technology (Open systems and Closed systems), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The freshwater segment is expected for substantial market share growth during the forecast period. Freshwater aquaculture, which encompasses ponds, tanks, and freshwater cages, is on the rise, partly due to declining populations of fish captured in oceans and rivers.

Water Treatment For Aquaculture Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.13%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 4.17 billion

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

5.69

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 43%

Key countries

US, China, India, Indonesia, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Arvia Water Technologies Ltd, BioFishency Ltd., Blue Ridge Aquaculture Inc, Innovasea Systems Inc., Membrane Group, NaturalShrimp Inc., Pentair plc., Veolia Environnement SA, Xylem Inc., Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., and Euroteck Environmental Pvt. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

TOC:

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Landscape
  3. Market Sizing
  4. Historic Market Sizes
  5. Five Forces Analysis
  6. Market Segmentation by Area
  7. Market Segmentation by Technology
  8. Market Segmentation by Geography
  9. Customer Landscape
  10. Geographic Landscape
  11. Drivers, Challenges, & Trends
  12. Company Landscape
  13. Company Analysis
  14. Appendix

