Water Treatment for Aquaculture Market size to increase by USD 4.17 billion during 2022-2027- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Water Treatment for Aquaculture Market size is expected to grow by USD 4.17 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.13% during the forecast period. Aquaculture involves raising aquatic organisms like fish and plants, known for their nutritional value. The demand for these products is increasing due to health-conscious consumers and a growing global population seeking protein-rich foods. This growth has also boosted the need for water treatment to ensure the health of aquaculture products. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. Buy the report now

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Water Treatment Market for Aquaculture 2023-2027

Water Treatment for Aquaculture Market 2023 – 2027: Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the water treatment for aquaculture market: Arvia Water Technologies Ltd, BioFishency Ltd., Blue Ridge Aquaculture Inc, Innovasea Systems Inc., Membrane Group, NaturalShrimp Inc., Pentair plc., Veolia Environnement SA, Xylem Inc., Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., and Euroteck Environmental Pvt. Ltd.

Water Treatment for Aquaculture Market is concentrated in nature.

Market to observe 5.69% YOY growth in 2023.

Water Treatment for Aquaculture Market 2023 – 2027: Market Dynamics:

Trend

Advanced technologies like IoT, Industry 4.0, and automation are revolutionizing water treatment.

These innovations reduce human intervention, enhance energy efficiency, and improve asset management.

IoT, Industry 4.0, and pump tech are boosting operational efficiency and ROI for water treatment.

These technological advancements aim to increase productivity and reduce operating costs in aquaculture water treatment.

Challenges

High investment costs for water treatment equipment is a significant challenge for aquaculture.

Rising energy consumption adds to operational challenges and costs for aquaculture farmers.

Incorporating essential water treatment systems increases capital expenses.

Monitoring and maintaining optimal water quality requires specialized equipment and advanced techniques.

These high costs are expected to hinder the growth of the aquaculture water treatment market.

The report also covers information on the upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detail information by downloading the FREE sample report

Water Treatment for Aquaculture Market 2023 – 2027: Key Segments:

The market is segmented by Area (Freshwater and Marine), Technology (Open systems and Closed systems), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The freshwater segment is expected for substantial market share growth during the forecast period. Freshwater aquaculture, which encompasses ponds, tanks, and freshwater cages, is on the rise, partly due to declining populations of fish captured in oceans and rivers.

Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request Free Sample Report Here

Related Reports:

Global Aquaculture Market: The aquaculture market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.43% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 56.93 billion.

Aquaculture Feed Market: The aquaculture feed market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.56% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 16.22 billion.

Water Treatment For Aquaculture Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.13% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4.17 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.69 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key countries US, China, India, Indonesia, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Arvia Water Technologies Ltd, BioFishency Ltd., Blue Ridge Aquaculture Inc, Innovasea Systems Inc., Membrane Group, NaturalShrimp Inc., Pentair plc., Veolia Environnement SA, Xylem Inc., Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., and Euroteck Environmental Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

TOC:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Sizes Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Area Market Segmentation by Technology Market Segmentation by Geography Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, & Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio