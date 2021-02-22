Water Well Trust Receives Grant from The Community Foundation for Northeast Florida

WASHINGTON, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Water Well Trust, a national nonprofit helping low-income Americans get access to a clean, safe water supply, recently received a $250,000 grant from The Community Foundation for Northeast Florida through the Delores Barr Weaver Family Endowment Fund 1.

This is the second grant the Water Well Trust (WWT) has received from the Delores Barr Weaver Family Endowment Fund 1. The WWT was initially approached by the Foundation because the Delores Barr Weaver Family Endowment Fund 1 wished to pursue safe drinking water projects in the U.S. The Weaver family believes everyone should have safe drinking water, and supports international water projects as well.

In 2020, the Fund provided a $50,000 grant to the Trust that was used to provide six families with water wells in five states. The first family to receive assistance was the Suazo family from Middletown, NY. This couple has four children in the home and Mrs. Suazo is living with multiple sclerosis. The family had a well that one contractor termed a "swamp well," with water unfit for consumption. The Suazo project was successfully completed in June 2020.

Under the latest grant, the Trust will be able to drill 21 wells in 2021, with grant monies going toward needy families on the WWT wait list. The Fund has stipulated that the funds be used as grant money as opposed to loans.

The Community Foundation for Northeast Florida is a tax-exempt public charity. Created by generous individuals, families, businesses and organizations, each of their more than 600 funds helps build stronger communities. Created in 1964, the Foundation has assets of $483 million and has made approximately $550 million in grants since inception.

The Water Well Trust maintains a wait list of American households requesting funding for the drilling of new wells or rehabilitation of non-functioning wells in high-need, low-resource rural areas. Prospective applicants can download the application form and instruction letter from the Water Well Trust website.

For more information, visit waterwelltrust.org.

About The Community Foundation for Northeast Florida

The Community Foundation for Northeast Florida (www.jaxcf.org), Florida's oldest and largest community foundation, works to stimulate philanthropy to build a better community. The Foundation helps donors invest their philanthropic gifts wisely, helps nonprofits serve the region effectively, and helps people come together to make the community a better place.

About The Water Well Trust

The Water Well Trust (WWT) is a 501(c)3 organization created by the Water Systems Council to provide a clean water supply to American families living without access to a precious resource most of us take for granted. The WWT and its partners build wells for low-income families nationwide that need safe drinking water. To learn more, visit waterwelltrust.org.

