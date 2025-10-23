Watercrest Buena Vista Senior Living Receives 100% Deficiency Free Survey

VERO BEACH, Fla., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Senior Living Group proudly announces that Watercrest Buena Vista Senior Living has received a 100% deficiency free survey from the state of Florida.

Watercrest Buena Vista Senior Living has earned a 100% deficiency free survey, a distinct accomplishment for senior living communities that meet or exceed all state and federal regulations for quality and safety. Watercrest Spanish Springs is located in The Villages of Central Florida.

A deficiency free survey is an unannounced evaluation by state surveyors that finds zero violations, meaning the facility meets or exceeds all state and federal regulations for quality and safety. Achieving this is a top indicator of excellence and demonstrates a commitment to providing exceptional resident care, a positive environment, and maintaining the highest standards in staffing, services, quality of life and procedures.

"Earning a deficiency free survey is an outstanding accomplishment that reflects teamwork, dedication and a commitment to excellence," says Johnita Jackson, Vice President of Clinical Operations for Watercrest Senior Living Group. "We congratulate the Watercrest Buena Vista team on this distinction and their success in creating an exceptional experience for residents and associates."

Watercrest Buena Vista is an award-winning independent, assisted living and memory care community located in the popular region of Central Florida known as 'The Villages.' The community was most recently recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a 2025 Best Independent Living Community with the highest achievements for 'feels like home' and 'activities and enrichment,' and notably high ratings in safety, value, staff, and care services.

Residents of Watercrest Buena Vista enjoy outstanding amenities and exceptional care in a beautiful community offering Southern style balconies and outdoor gathering spaces, manicured lawns and walking paths, resort-style pool and patios, and purposeful Watercrest health and fitness programming.

Watercrest Buena Vista is located at 5867 E County Road in The Villages; for information contact the community at 352-604-5119.

