VERO BEACH, Fla., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Senior Living Group proudly announces that Sage Park Austin has been prestigiously recognized by U.S. News & World Report earning "Best in Nursing Homes/Short Term Rehabilitation" in the 2025-26 Best Senior Living Communities Report. Sage Park Austin earned an impressive score of 5.0 out of 5.0 in overall ratings.

U.S. News & World Report Honors Sage Park Austin as Best in Nursing Homes/Short Term Rehabilitation. Watercrest Senior Living was awarded operational management of the community in August 2025.

Watercrest Senior Living Group was recently awarded management of the senior living community formerly known as Juniper Village at Spicewood Summit located in Austin, Texas. As of August 1st, Watercrest Senior Living has stepped in to provide operational leadership of the community under new management and launched the brand repositioning to Sage Park Austin. This expansion broadens Watercrest Senior Living operations across the Southeast into Texas and includes the launch of two additional communities rebranded as Sage Park San Antonio and Sage Park Guadalupe.

The U.S. News & World Report distinction places Sage Park Austin among the exclusive 19% of nursing homes nationally to earn the "High Performance" rating, the highest possible achievement. Sage Park Austin rated as high performing in both staffing and processes with additional achievements in healthy outcomes.

"Since the transition to the Watercrest family of communities, the Sage Park Austin team has risen to the occasion to ensure accountability and exceed expectations in honoring our seniors with the highest level of care and dedication," says Marc Vorkapich, principal and chief executive officer of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "To be named the Best in Nursing Homes/Short Term Rehabilitation, and to be amongst the nation's top tier performers, is truly a testament to the outstanding team in place at Sage Park Austin."

Best Nursing Homes ratings are based on U.S. News's in-depth analysis of publicly available data, including information that is not factored into the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) star ratings. Unlike the CMS star ratings, the U.S. News ratings recognize that patients undergoing relatively short-term rehabilitation have very different needs from those who require longer-term care.

Founded by Marc Vorkapich, CEO, and Joan Williams, CFO, Watercrest Senior Living Group is unique in their growth mindset, modeling servant leadership and exceptional standards of customer service within every level of the organization. Watercrest associates champion a culture which nurtures relationships in the interest of acting as trusted advisors. By continuously investing in these servant hearts, Watercrest develops value-centered leaders who deliver personalized service.

Sage Park Austin offers assisted living, short term rehabilitation, and long-term skilled care with signature programming designed to achieve personal wellness and healthy aging. The Sage Park Wellness Department is focused on prevention, healing, and care specific to the unique needs of each resident, helping them to live life to their fullest. Residents enjoy Watercrest's signature Live Exhilarated programming, featuring a dynamic calendar of activities and outings, 3 Chef-prepared meals daily with restaurant style dining, and an Individualized Service Plan (ISP) tailored by care specialists for each resident's personal needs. The community is conveniently located at 4401 Spicewood Springs Road in a peaceful area of northwest Austin with easy access to St. David's North Austin Medical Center, Ascension Seton Northwest Hospital, and a multitude of physicians and medical providers. To schedule a tour, contact the community at 737-530-7729.

