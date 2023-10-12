Watercrest Columbia Celebrates the Lively Traditions of Oktoberfest

VERO BEACH, Fla., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the first days of fall arrived, residents of Watercrest Columbia Assisted Living and Memory Care celebrated an authentic Oktoberfest experience from the comforts of their own luxury senior living community.

Residents and associates at Watercrest Columbia Assisted Living and Memory Care in South Carolina celebrate Oktoberfest with authentic fare and lively festivities.
The sights, sounds, and smells of Oktoberfest filled the air, engaging residents in a multisensory experience that enlivened the senses with the traditional music and iconic tastes of Germany.  Guests donned their most authentic German attire, dancing to Polka music and tasting authentic German dishes and lagers. Laughter and lively conversations filled the air as residents and guests exclaimed Prost! and clinked their glasses in celebration.

The team at Watercrest Columbia recognizes the importance of honoring traditions like Oktoberfest as part of their signature program Life Silhouettes. When a resident joins the senior living community, the care team connects with family and friends to discover that individual's life story, including favorite music, personal interests and talents, treasured memories and beloved holidays. 

"Celebrating momentous occasions instills joy, purpose, and personal connection amongst residents, associates, and family members and is an essential element to our multi-sensory programming," says Sheena Jeffries, Regional Director of Engagement for Watercrest Senior Living.

Watercrest Columbia is an award-winning senior living community offering 75 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with premium accommodations, resort-style amenities and world-class care. Watercrest Columbia was voted 'Best Memory Care Community' in the 2022 and 2023 Best of Columbia Awards and was honored by U.S. News & World Report as a 2022-23 Best Assisted Living Community, achieving the highest possible rating for Assisted Living.

Designed by LifeBUILT Architecture, Watercrest Columbia includes a stunning promenade, pool, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining venues, children's play space, grand balconies and Southern style outdoor living spaces. Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Street Plaza, showcases an 'outdoor' streetscape with numerous LifeBUILT programming touches; a highlight and crucial element of their multi-sensory memory care programming. 

Watercrest Columbia is ideally located at 1951 Clemson Road in Columbia, South Carolina.  For community information, or to schedule a tour call 803-882-2139.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group
Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming. A six-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

