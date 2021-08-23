Watercrest Macon Assisted Living and Memory Care Prepares for Grand Opening

Watercrest Macon is a 98-unit, luxury senior living campus comprised of 76 assisted living and 22 memory care residences with resort-style amenities and exceptional care. The comfortably, classy design includes a stunning promenade, fireplace, signature water wall, cigar and scotch lounge, multiple dining venues, Southern style outdoor living spaces, Art Studio and Gallery, and the coveted Spa W. The community offers residents world-class wellness amenities including a resort-style pool, light and salt therapy, state-of-the-art fitness and physical therapy center, beautifully landscaped walking paths, and therapeutic live moss walls.

Watercrest Macon is ideally located at 111 Providence Boulevard in the flourishing Providence at Bass development. The growing area offers high-end residential, plentiful retail and dining establishments, as well as diverse cultural and entertainment venues, all encompassed by the Southern charm of Macon. Hardhat tours are now available; for reservations, contact Community Relations Director Mandy Walker at 478-283-1531.

"We are thankful for the collaboration of our development partners, Corecam and Peninsula, as well as each and every partner who contributed to this exceptional project," says Marc Vorkapich, Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "We look forward to welcoming the seniors of Macon to their beautiful new home.

With multiple senior living projects in development throughout the southeast, Watercrest Senior Living Group is setting new standards of quality for seniors and their families in the development of upscale senior living communities. Watercrest Macon is one of two senior living development projects partnered between Watercrest, Corecam Capital Partners, and Peninsula Alternative Real Estate. Their second project, Watercrest Myrtle Beach Assisted Living and Memory Care is currently under construction in Myrtle Beach, SC.

About Corecam Capital Partners

Corecam Capital Partners is a Direct Investments Platform focused on Private Equity, Real Estate and Venture Capital. Corecam Capital Partners targets private investment opportunities alongside its investors and provides access to its proprietary deal sourcing. All investments are structured in-house by a team of investment professionals located in Zurich, Vienna, Singapore and Ho Chi Minh City.

About Peninsula U.S. Real Estate

Peninsula U.S. Real Estate is a leading private equity firm in the Student & Senior housing space and a vertical within Peninsula Investments Group. Peninsula U.S. provides equity and mezzanine financing to leading developer-operators in the student housing, senior housing, and multifamily space following institutional quality processes developed over the last decade.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

