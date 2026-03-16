Watercrest St. Lucie West Honored for Three Consecutive Years with Prestigious Reputation 800 Award

"It is a true distinction for Watercrest St. Lucie West to earn the Reputation 800 award for three consecutive years, showcasing the success of their team in providing the highest level of customer interaction, feedback and positive growth," says Marc Vorkapich, Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "This recognition is a testament to our Watercrest Principles of Service including acting as trusted advisors and committing to excellence in everything that we do."

Winners of the 800 Award have achieved a score of 800 or higher on the Reputation platform due to their focus on high customer satisfaction over the past year. The Reputation score measures review sentiment, volume, recency, response rate, engagement, listings accuracy, search impressions, and overall brand health. The score also demonstrates consistent excellence with a strong online presence – strengthening the trust signals that increasingly influence how businesses are found and evaluated in AI-driven search experiences. For more information, visit reputation.com/800-award.

Watercrest St. Lucie West is a U.S. News & World Report 2025-26 "Best Assisted Living and Best Memory Care Community", a 2025 Port St. Lucie Best Senior Living Community, and three-time recipient of Best Assisted Living/Senior Living Community in the Treasure Coast Community Choice Awards. Watercrest St. Lucie West is well-known in the St. Lucie area for their outstanding commitment to community partnerships, fundraising involvement, and hosting of social events throughout the year. The signature Watercrest product provides 102 assisted living and 26 memory care apartments with resort-style service and breathtaking lakeside views. The community boasts an exquisite design with stunning promenade, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining options, pool, salon and spa, grand balconies and Florida style outdoor living spaces with picturesque water views.

Conveniently located at 279 NW California Boulevard along Florida's breathtaking Treasure Coast, Watercrest St. Lucie West is just minutes from abundant dining, entertainment, and retail options. For information, contact the community at 772-758-7472.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. An eight-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group