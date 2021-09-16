Watercrest Myrtle Beach Assisted Living and Memory Care Now Accepting Reservations

Future residents, family members and associates are encouraged to visit the sales office to discover the difference in senior living at Watercrest Myrtle Beach. The sales office is located at 9713 North Kings Highway, Suite 201 in Waterway Village. To schedule an appointment, contact the sales team at 843-936-4020 or visit the sales office Monday through Friday from 9am to 5pm.

Watercrest Myrtle Beach will be a signature Watercrest product, offering 76 assisted living and 22 memory care apartments with resort-style service and world-class care. The comfortably, classy design includes a stunning promenade, fireplace, signature water wall, cigar and scotch lounge, multiple dining venues, Southern style outdoor living spaces, Art Studio and Gallery, and the coveted Spa W. The community offers residents world-class wellness amenities including a resort-style pool, light and salt therapy, state-of-the-art fitness and physical therapy center, beautifully landscaped walking paths, and therapeutic live moss walls.

"Watercrest Myrtle Beach will provide seniors the highest quality of care, service and luxury amenities in an environment which mirrors the idyllic beauty and lifestyle of Myrtle Beach," says Marc Vorkapich, Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "We are grateful for our outstanding partners and their collaboration in the development of this spectacular community."

Ideally located at 6151 Colline Verdi Way, Watercrest Myrtle Beach is nestled amongst miles of uninterrupted shoreline and championship golf courses in a beautiful coastal community. With a significant retirement population already enjoying life along its shores, the area offers award-winning medical centers alongside diverse retail, dining, arts and entertainment. Watercrest Myrtle Beach is one of two senior living development projects partnered between Watercrest, Corecam Capital Partners, and Peninsula Alternative Real Estate. Their additional project, Watercrest Macon Assisted Living and Memory Care, has just opened in Macon, GA.

About Corecam Capital Partners

Corecam Capital Partners is a Direct Investments Platform focused on Private Equity, Real Estate and Venture Capital. Corecam Capital Partners targets private investment opportunities alongside its investors and provides access to its proprietary deal sourcing. All investments are structured in-house by a team of investment professionals located in Zurich, Vienna, Singapore and Ho Chi Minh City.

About Peninsula Alternative Real Estate

Peninsula Alternative Real Estate ("PARE") is a leading private equity firm in the Student & Senior housing space and a vertical within Peninsula Investments Group. PARE provides equity and mezzanine financing to leading developer-operators in the student housing, senior housing, and multifamily space following institutional quality processes developed over the last decade.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

