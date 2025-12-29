Watercrest Palm Beach Gardens Celebrates the Season Supporting Wreaths Across America

VERO BEACH, Fla., Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The residents and associates of Watercrest Palm Beach Gardens Assisted Living and Memory Care embraced the holiday season with a festive celebration benefiting Wreaths Across America.

Lights twinkled amongst the seasonal decor lining the halls of the beautifully decorated Watercrest Palm Beach Gardens community. Guests danced to cheerful live music, dined on a savory holiday spread, then enjoyed an auction of elegant wreaths donated to benefit Wreaths Across America.

Wreaths Across America is a non-profit organization dedicated to adorning the graves of our nation's fallen heroes with wreaths each year. No matter where they served or how, Wreaths Across America strives to ensure that no one is forgotten. In 2024, over three million sponsored veterans' wreaths were placed on headstones of our nation's service members at 4,909 participating locations. More than four million volunteers helped place wreaths, a third of whom were children. This was accomplished with the support of more than 7,400 sponsorship groups, corporate contributions, and in-kind donations from the transportation industry across the country.

"We are honored to celebrate the holiday season with our residents in our Watercrest communities while contributing to an organization dedicated to Remember, Honor and Teach the mission of paying tribute to the millions of military heroes who rest in honored glory," says Sheena Jeffries, Director of Resident and Family Experience.

Watercrest associates share a purpose and passion for serving others. As neighbors, family members, and friends, they share the emotional connection that inspires a sense of community at each Watercrest location. As part of the company-wide effort coined "Common Unity" initiatives, Watercrest associates are committed to positively influencing the fulfillment of needs in their hometown, while supporting residents in staying connected in meaningful ways.

Watercrest Palm Beach Gardens is ideally located at 13465 Pasteur Blvd, a remarkable destination nestled between Jupiter and West Palm Beach. The luxury senior living community offers a coastal living design complete with lakeside setting, pool, verandas, fountain, and inviting outdoor living spaces. Resort style amenities include Watercrest's Spa W, multiple dining venues, theater, game room and billiards lounge, fitness gym, putting green, fireplace, and upscale gathering areas. Residents enjoy state-of-the-art wellness, enhanced culinary, and exceptional care programs, all tailored to individual resident preferences. To schedule a tour, contact the community at 561-956-3822 or visit watercrestseniorliving.com/palm-beach-gardens.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming. An eight-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

