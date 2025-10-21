Watercrest Richmond Assisted Living and Memory Care Earns a 100% Deficiency Free Survey

VERO BEACH, Fla., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Senior Living Group proudly announces that Watercrest Richmond Assisted Living and Memory Care has received a 100% deficiency free survey from the state of Virginia.

Watercrest Richmond Assisted Living and Memory Care has earned a 100% deficiency free survey, a distinct accomplishment for senior living communities who meet or exceed all state and federal regulations for quality and safety.

A deficiency free survey is an unannounced evaluation by state surveyors that finds zero violations, meaning the facility meets or exceeds all state and federal regulations for quality and safety. Achieving this is a top indicator of excellence and demonstrates a commitment to providing exceptional resident care, a positive environment, and maintaining the highest standards in staffing, services, quality of life and procedures.

"Earning a deficiency free survey is an outstanding accomplishment that reflects teamwork, dedication and a commitment to excellence," says Johnita Jackson, Vice President of Clinical Operations for Watercrest Senior Living Group. "We congratulate the Watercrest Richmond team on this distinction and their success in creating an exceptional experience for residents and associates."

Watercrest Richmond is a newly built assisted living and memory care community operated by the award-winning Watercrest Senior Living. Watercrest Senior Living recently celebrated eight-years of consecutive certification as a Great Place to Work. With a team of expertly trained and dedicated associates caring for seniors, the services and amenities at Watercrest Richmond are top-notch.

Watercrest Richmond is a signature Watercrest product offering 76 assisted living and 22 memory care apartments with resort-style amenities and exceptional care. The architecture and design boast a stunning fountain and promenade, art studio with gallery, music room, fireplace, multiple dining venues, theater, salon and spa, and the charming atmosphere of Bogey's Cigar and Scotch lounge. The coveted Spa W offers world-class wellness amenities including light and salt therapy, and a state-of-the-art fitness and physical therapy center. Watercrest Richmond is conveniently located at 5250 Grandin Avenue in Moseley, Virginia. For information or to schedule a tour, contact the community at 804-294-3508.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. An eight-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

