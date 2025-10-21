Watercrest Spanish Springs Assisted Living and Memory Care Receives 100% Deficiency Free Survey

VERO BEACH, Fla., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Senior Living Group proudly announces that Watercrest Spanish Springs Assisted Living and Memory Care has received a 100% deficiency free survey from the state of Florida.

Watercrest Spanish Springs Assisted Living and Memory Care has earned a 100% deficiency free survey, a distinct accomplishment for senior living communities that meet or exceed all state and federal regulations for quality and safety. Watercrest Spanish Springs is located in The Villages of Central Florida.

A deficiency free survey is an unannounced evaluation by state surveyors that finds zero violations, meaning the facility meets or exceeds all state and federal regulations for quality and safety. Achieving this is a top indicator of excellence and demonstrates a commitment to providing exceptional resident care, a positive environment, and maintaining the highest standards in staffing, services, quality of life and procedures.

"Earning a deficiency free survey is an outstanding accomplishment that reflects teamwork, dedication and a commitment to excellence," says Johnita Jackson, Vice President of Clinical Operations for Watercrest Senior Living Group. "We congratulate the Watercrest Spanish Springs team on this distinction and their success in creating an exceptional experience for residents and associates."

Watercrest Spanish Springs is an award-winning senior living community previously named a "2025 Best Assisted Living" and "2023 Best Memory Care" by U.S. News & World Report and a "2023 Top 25 Florida Assisted Living Community" by the Innovators of Senior Living Awards. The upscale senior living community offers outstanding caregivers and exceptional care, all tailored to individual resident preferences. Seniors enjoy Watercrest's signature Live Exhilarated programming, diverse culinary options and advanced industry training.

Watercrest Spanish Springs is located in The Villages at 930 Alverez Avenue in Lady Lake, Fla. For information, contact the community at 352-604-5140.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. An eight-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group