Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach Introduces Sagely Technology at an Interactive Family Fiesta

While the guests enjoyed empanadas de carne, tacos de cerdo, margaritas and tres leches cake, Watercrest associates introduced the Sagely Efficiency program and Enterprise features. The Sagely program measures and provides understanding of resident engagement, which improves the effectiveness of wellness programs and each resident's journey to well-being.

Sagely is a leading provider of technology tools, marrying the power of software, data, and the human element to empower caregivers, elders and their families to improve the well-being of seniors. Watercrest Senior Living has introduced the Sagely technology at Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach with a united focus on keeping seniors happy, healthy, connected and independent.

"Utilizing features such as the Family App, Sagely Prints, and Sagely TV Signage strengthens family engagement and connections, improving the quality of life for our residents," says Whitney Lane, Senior Vice President of Operations for Watercrest Senior Living Group. "Our directors can streamline their workflows, save numerous hours on administrative functions, and spend more meaningful time with residents."

Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach is a newly-constructed senior living development project partnered between Watercrest Senior Living Group and The St. Joe Company. The 92,000 square foot luxury senior living community is conveniently located at 205 West Hewett Road along the Emerald Coast in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida. For information, contact the community at 850-660-7130.

Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach offers 75 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with resort-style service and world-class care. Residents enjoy pampering in elegant Spa W, savor private label Watercrest wines at the bistro, and relish the flavors of locally grown, seasonal ingredients and organic fare whether dining outdoors, bistro-style, or in the chef's private dining room.

The unique architecture and design boast a stunning promenade, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining options, pool, salon and spa, children's play space, grand balconies, and Florida-style outdoor living spaces. Additionally, Watercrest's Market Street Residence showcases an innovatively designed 'outdoor' streetscape with numerous LifeBUILT programming touches; a highlight and crucial element of their multi-sensory memory care programming.

About The St. Joe Company

The St. Joe Company, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, is a real estate development, asset management and operation company. The Company owns land concentrated primarily in Northwest Florida and has significant residential and commercial land-use entitlements in hand or in process. More information can be found at www.joe.com. Information on the Company's current project pipeline can be found at www.joe.com/project-updates.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group

Related Links

https://watercrestseniorliving.com

