Watercrest Senior Living Group Celebrates 100% Occupancy at Market Street Memory Care Residence Palm Coast

VERO BEACH, Fla., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Senior Living Group proudly announces that the leadership team of Market Street Memory Care Residence Palm Coast has reached the outstanding achievement of 100% occupancy in their award-winning senior living community in Palm Coast, Florida.

"Reaching 100% occupancy is a testament to our Market Street team's excellence in servant leadership, dedication, and commitment to honoring their residents and their community with joy, compassion, and respect," says Marc Vorkapich, Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group.

Market Street Memory Care Residence associates, residents and families gathered with Watercrest Senior Living executive leadership to celebrate the team's achievement of reaching 100% resident occupancy.

Market Street Palm Coast was prestigiously recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a 2022-23 Best Memory Care Community. U.S. News awards the designation of Best Senior Living only to those communities that achieved the highest possible rating for Memory Care.

"We are overjoyed to celebrate the success of filling our community, a milestone which is only achieved with the camaraderie of a team dedicated to creating an exceptional environment that honors our seniors with care and respect," says Danielle Potter, Executive Director of Market Street Palm Coast. "We are grateful for each and every one of our Market Street and Watercrest team members for their contributions to our collaborative success."

Market Street Memory Care Residence Palm Coast is an award-winning senior living community operated by Watercrest Senior Living. The community offers world class care, multi-sensory programming, diverse culinary experiences, and unparalleled associate training honoring seniors with Alzheimer's and dementia. The community is conveniently located at 2 Corporate Drive in Palm Coast, Fla. For information, please contact the community at 386-388-7495.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A six-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations management of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

