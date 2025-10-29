Watercrest Senior Living Group Celebrates the Nine Year Employment Anniversary of Esteemed Leader Sheena Jeffries

VERO BEACH, Fla., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Senior Living Group proudly celebrates the nine-year employment anniversary of Sheena Jeffries, Director of Resident and Family Experience for all senior living communities owned and operated by Watercrest.

As Director of Resident and Family Experience, Jeffries spearheads a company-wide initiative to enhance the experience of residents and family members served by Watercrest by prioritizing excellence in service, training, and programming.

"Sheena is a trusted advisor, dedicated mentor and well-respected professional, known for implementing positive change in the senior living industry," says Marc Vorkapich, Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "Her impact on the Watercrest organization for the last nine years has been paramount in driving the growth of Watercrest's signature memory care programming and solidifying our reputation as a world-class operator in senior living."

In the fall of 2016, Jeffries joined the Watercrest family as memory care director of the first senior living community developed, owned and operated by Watercrest Senior Living Group. As her community flourished, Jeffries exhibited high-end skill in training, mentoring and program implementation. By June of 2019, she was promoted to Engagement Specialist where she led Watercrest memory care and programming teams, providing hands-on support and training.

In 2019, Jeffries implemented the launch of Watercrest's trademark Live Exhilarated™ program: multi-part programs inspired by individual resident's passions and interests aligned with the seven facets of wholeness. The widespread success of this program led to her promotion to Regional Director of Engagement in 2020, where Jeffries continued to focus on excellence in training, mentoring and elevating Watercrest's illuminate™ approach to memory care. With the expansive development of Watercrest communities throughout the southeast, Jeffries sharpened her skills in dementia training, program development, and team leadership stepping into the role of Watercrest's Director of Memory Care Operations and Education. As Watercrest communities across the southeast were recognized by U.S. News & World Report for their excellence in care, service and amenities, Jeffries accepted a role with a broader reach and opportunity for forward-thinking initiatives. In her current role as Director of Resident and Family Experience, Jeffries utilizes her extensive expertise in training and servant leadership to implement the highest levels of care honoring seniors and their families.

"It is incredibly rewarding to have spent the last nine years creating and implementing Watercrest's cohesive and impactful programming within our award-winning communities," says Sheena Jeffries, Director of Resident and Family Experience. "I'm grateful for the boundless opportunities for professional growth and advancement, but even more fulfilled by the significant impact we have made as evidenced by the seniors flourishing in our Watercrest communities."

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. An eight-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

