Watercrest Senior Living Group Selects Regan Troy of Troy Social for the Watercrest Excellence Award

"Regan and her team at Troy Social have delved deep into our Watercrest culture, not just by understanding our organizational beliefs, but by educating themselves on the intricacies of senior living operations and associate training," says Marc Vorkapich, Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "Thanks to Regan's expertise and dedication, Watercrest is far outperforming industry benchmarks in the social media realm."

Regan Troy has built Troy Social with a core philosophy of social media specialization in the senior living market. At Troy Social, digital engagement results in proven sales growth and success. As senior living occupancy rates climb steadily, Watercrest senior living communities are capitalizing upon the opportunity to reach adult decision makers, of which 77% engage on social media platforms which act as a direct connection to potential residents and their families.

"Working with Watercrest Senior Living Group's assisted living, memory care, and independent living communities has provided immeasurable insight into the intricacies of senior living and the importance of celebrating our senior population on social media with dignity and compassion," says Regan Troy, Owner of Troy Social. "Our partnership with Watercrest allows us to understand their brand and build relationships with their associates and residents in order to produce social media content which raises occupancy levels while considering the unique needs, challenges, and joys of this important sector."

In an analysis of 42 senior living communities, Watercrest's pages revealed 70% more reactions and 69% more comments on average than competitors along with a larger amount of public engagements and shares. The impact of Troy Social has not only influenced the increase in resident occupancy, but also positive associate engagement. In 2024, Watercrest launched a widespread campaign across its organization entitled 'We Are Watercrest,' spurring associates to celebrate their core values in partnership with excellence in service. With Regan Troy driving a cohesive and collaborative social media initiative, the #WeAreWatercrest campaign swept across the southeast driving associates to social media to proudly showcase their unique contributions to their Watercrest community.

Watercrest Senior Living selects a recipient of the Excellence Award who delivers outstanding performance while modeling the Watercrest mission to serve seniors and their families as value-centered leaders who deliver personalized service. Watercrest proudly honors Regan Troy of Troy Social for this unique distinction.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A seven-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group