Watercrest Senior Living Group Welcomes Kyle Satterwhite as Executive Director of Watercrest Richmond Assisted Living and Memory Care

VERO BEACH, Fla., Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Senior Living Group proudly announces Kyle Satterwhite as Executive Director of Watercrest Richmond Assisted Living and Memory Care in Moseley, Virginia.

Satterwhite has spent the past five years serving as an Executive Director in senior living, leading communities with a focus on quality care, operational efficiencies, and meaningful resident experiences. Previously, he served as Center Manager with JenCare Senior Medical Centers in Richmond and as Director of Patient Services for Advanced Orthopedics. Across these roles, Satterwhite built high-performing teams and strengthened organizations to support sustainable growth and improved outcomes.

With a foundation in hospitality, Satterwhite enjoyed 17 years with Marriott International where he successfully led hotel operations and developed a passion for service excellence. He later managed a VIP Concierge Service with Allianz Global Assistance, helping design customer service programs recognized for delivering exceptional experiences. This blend of hospitality and healthcare continues to shape his people-first leadership style.

"Joining the Watercrest family allows me to serve our seniors with excellence in an organization who models and celebrates servant leadership," says Kyle Satterwhite, Executive Director of Watercrest Richmond. "We serve a generation that raised us and must do so with compassion, care, and respect."

Watercrest principals, Marc Vorkapich, CEO and Joan Williams, CFO, are setting exceptional standards of quality for seniors and their families in the development of upscale senior living communities from South Florida to Virginia. This is the first of two Watercrest senior living development projects in Virginia, with Watercrest Fredericksburg preparing to open this spring.

Watercrest Richmond is a signature Watercrest product offering 76 assisted living and 22 memory care apartments with resort-style amenities and exceptional care. The architecture and design boast a stunning fountain and promenade, art studio with gallery, music room, fireplace, multiple dining venues, theater, salon and spa, and the charming atmosphere of Bogey's Cigar and Scotch lounge. The coveted Spa W offers world-class wellness amenities including light and salt therapy, and a state-of-the-art fitness and physical therapy center. Watercrest Richmond is conveniently located at 5250 Grandin Avenue in Moseley, Virginia. For information or to schedule a tour, contact the community at 804-294-3508.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. An eight-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

