Watercrest Senior Living Strengthens Culinary Operations through Key Leadership and Training

VERO BEACH, Fla., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Senior Living Group is cultivating culinary excellence in 2026 with a focus on growth and training to elevate the resident dining experience.

A key driver of this initiative is Executive Chef Will Poirier, recently promoted to the executive leadership team as dining services specialist. Poirier is utilizing his culinary expertise to enhance Watercrest communities' dining programs, offer advanced training to chefs, and prioritize the customer service experience.

Executive Chef Will Poirier (inset), Dining Services Specialist for Watercrest Senior Living Group, meets with his team of Watercrest executive chefs in Winter Park, Florida for culinary leadership training and development.

Poirier joined the Watercrest family in January 2021 as Executive Chef of the newly constructed Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach Assisted Living and Memory Care community. Under Chef Will's leadership, residents and family members raved about the spectacular dining experiences created with flavorful foods, exceptional service, and attention to detail in every plating and presentation.

To kickoff 2026, Chef Will gathered all of the Watercrest executive chefs in Winter Park, Florida for a three-day training to raise the bar on standards of excellence in senior living dining. The team implemented new initiatives and enjoyed an illuminating training by the Ritz-Carlton on leadership and customer service.

"Bringing all of our Watercrest executive chefs together is a great opportunity to build camaraderie, unify our service delivery, and create excitement around the culinary experience we offer to honor our seniors," says Executive Chef Will Poirier, Watercrest Dining Services Specialist.

Will is a trained executive chef with a passion for creating fresh, flavorful dishes that bring joy to residents and families. He developed his culinary and hospitality expertise while proudly serving 10 years in the U.S. Air Force, where he gained not only technical skill but also discipline and a dedication to excellence. He takes pride in supporting his teams and ensuring mealtimes are not only nourishing, but also meaningful experiences for residents.

Supported by educational and resident engagement activities designed to stimulate the brain, Watercrest's total nutrition lifestyle offers chef curated meals based on clinical research showing the MIND, DASH, and Mediterranean Diets can lower risk of dementia and slow cognitive decline associated with aging. Watercrest believes quality living should not be compromised upon taking residence in senior living. A variety of wines are part of the Watercrest experience to be enjoyed whether in the intimate bistro, while relaxing outdoors, or while dining. Additionally, Watercrest communities offer fun and festive special events to enliven the senses, whether it be a Cinco de Mayo fiesta, or their traditional Sunday Brunch complete with decadent foods and signature cocktails. These culinary initiatives reinforce Watercrest Senior Living's ongoing commitment to growth, and creating memorable and unique experiences for residents, families, and team members.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming. An eight-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com .

