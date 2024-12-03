Watercrest Senior Living Welcomes Shanna Lord as Executive Director of Watercrest Macon

VERO BEACH, Fla., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Senior Living Group proudly announces Shanna Lord as Executive Director of the award-winning Watercrest Macon Assisted Living and Memory Care Community in Macon, Georgia.

Lord joins the Watercrest family as a seasoned executive director with nearly a decade of experience in senior living and strong ties to the Macon area. Lord will drive operational efficiencies while prioritizing customer service and genuine relationships between her associates, residents and family members.

"Providing a sense of community, safety, and overall well-being for our seniors is essential to their physical and mental health," says Shanna Lord, Executive Director of Watercrest Macon. "I am honored to join the Watercrest team and guide our local seniors and their families to the exceptional residence we provide here at Watercrest Macon."

Watercrest Macon is an award-winning luxury senior living campus comprised of 76 assisted living and 22 memory care residences with resort-style amenities and outstanding care. Watercrest Macon was honored for two consecutive years as the Best Senior Living Community and Best Retirement Community by the Middle Georgia Awards and a 2024 recipient of the 800 Award by Reputation, a global leader in reputation performance management.

"Shanna is a well-respected leader who models excellence in serving her team and her residents," says Marc Vorkapich, principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "We are confident in her ability to strengthen our reputation as an industry leader honoring our seniors with exceptional service and individualized care."

Watercrest Macon offers a comfortably, classy design includes a stunning promenade, fireplace, multiple dining venues, Southern style outdoor living spaces, Art Studio and Gallery, and the charming atmosphere of Bogey's Cigar and Scotch lounge. The community's Southern style exterior gathering spaces, outdoor putting green, and gardening stations offer opportunities for social engagement and resident activity amongst the lushly landscaped grounds and illuminated walking paths. Additionally, residents enjoy the coveted Spa W offering world-class wellness amenities including a resort-style pool, light and salt therapy, and state-of-the-art fitness and physical therapy center.

Watercrest Macon is ideally located at 111 Providence Boulevard in Macon, Georgia near high-end residential, plentiful retail and dining establishments, as well as diverse cultural and entertainment venues. For information, contact the community at 478-400-7043.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A seven-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

