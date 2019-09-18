Watercrest Winter Park Assisted Living and Memory Care Now Accepting Reservations

Future residents, family members and associates are encouraged to visit the sales office to discover the difference in senior living at Watercrest Winter Park. The sales office is located at 1007 Lewis Drive near Orlando Avenue and Lee Road near Winter Park Village. To schedule an appointment, contact Angie DiMura, Executive Director, at 321-304-4898 or visit the sales office Monday through Friday from 9am to 5pm.

Watercrest Winter Park is a signature Watercrest product offering 75 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with premium accommodations, upscale amenities and world-class care. Residents will enjoy pampering in elegant Spa W, savor private label Watercrest wines at the wine bistro, and relish the flavors of locally grown, seasonal ingredients and organic fare whether dining outdoors, bistro-style, or in the chef's private dining room.

"Winter Park offers an unparalleled living experience rich in culture, entertainment and a thriving economy," says Marc Vorkapich, principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "We look forward to cultivating relationships within this well-known community while offering seniors and their families an exceptional and enriching lifestyle."

Watercrest Winter Park boasts a stunning promenade, pool, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining venues, children's play space, grand balconies and Southern style outdoor living spaces. Additionally, Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Street Plaza, showcases an 'outdoor' streetscape with numerous LifeBUILT programming touches; a highlight and crucial element of their multi-sensory memory care programming.

Ideally located at 1501 Glendon Parkway, Watercrest Winter Park is currently under construction by Walker and Company and scheduled to welcome residents in late 2019.

Watercrest Winter Park is one of two joint venture development projects between Watercrest Senior Living Group and equity partner, Titan Development Real Estate Fund I (TDREF I). Their second project, Watercrest Columbia Assisted Living and Memory Care is preparing to welcome residents this fall in Columbia, South Carolina.

Titan Development Real Estate Fund I (TDREF I) is a $200 million private equity real estate fund established in 2017 to raise and invest equity in approximately $600 million of Titan Development's investment opportunities. For information, visit www.tdref.fund/.

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded by Marc Vorkapich, CEO, and Joan Williams, CFO, to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia.

A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

