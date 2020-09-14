Watercrest’s Signature Program ‘Aprons & Appetizers’ Ignites the Senses for Watercrest Senior Living Residents

"The Aprons & Appetizers program gives our residents purpose along with socialization, while also providing nutrition," says Angela Bowden, Watercrest's Regional Director of Operations . "These are all critical elements to our residents' physical and spiritual wellbeing."

Designed by a registered nutritionist and award-winning dementia expert, 'Aprons & Appetizers' is part of Watercrest's Live Exhilarated™ program, and a signature offering for residents of Watercrest communities. The curated small plates program features a wide array of decadent desserts, delicious drinks, and delectable bites. Each specifically designed "snacktivity" maximizes nutrition while satisfying even the most discerning palate. Residents work alongside Watercrest's trained culinary team as they offer chef-led demonstrations, resident prepared dishes, and the excitement of cooking competitions. Each thoughtfully planned activity ignites residents' purpose and passion one recipe at a time.

"Watercrest's Aprons & Appetizers program allows our residents to stimulate their senses through the touch, sight, taste, sound and smells of preparing various foods," says Sheena Jeffries, Watercrest's Regional Director of Engagement. "Research has proven these factors are instrumental in sparking memories and maintaining mind-health for individuals living with Alzheimer's and dementia-related illness."

The Live Exhilarated™ program was created to focus on the active pursuit of 'personal wholeness' for each resident. The program includes thoughtfully planned, multi-part programs inspired by individual resident's passions and interests which align with the seven facets of wholeness: Get Active, Be Curious, Get Connected, Be Uplifted, Get Creative, Be Social, Be Adventurous.

Watercrest Senior Living has a unique approach to healthy aging, focusing on individuals achieving personal wholeness through participation in programs aligned with the seven facets of wholeness. These facets provide the Live Exhilarated™ program framework which focuses on celebrating the residents' story, encouraging their pursuit of new passions, optimizing their experience, and offering variety and choice to all residents.

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded by Marc Vorkapich, CEO, and Joan Williams, CFO, to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities and world-class care, and their innovative Market Street Memory Care Residences offer unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia.

A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of senior living communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group

Related Links

https://watercrestseniorliving.com

