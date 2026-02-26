Waterdrop Filter Launches Initiative Focused on Household Awareness and Mitigation of PFAS in Drinking Water

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Water purification brand Waterdrop Filter announced the official launch of its PFAS Protection Initiative in February. The initiative aims to help households worldwide better understand and address health risks posed by per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in drinking water through public education and practical, household-level water solutions.

In May 2025, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) established the first national drinking water standards for PFAS under the Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA), with public water systems gradually working toward full compliance. The finalized National Primary Drinking Water Regulations (NPDWR) set the maximum contaminant levels (MCLs) for two widely used and high-risk PFAS compounds—perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS)—at 4.0 parts per trillion (ppt), while the health-based maximum contaminant level goals (MCLGs) were set at 0 ppt. These limits aim to reduce the exposure of tens of millions of Americans to PFAS and lower the risk of potential health effects from long-term exposure, including cancer, liver damage, and weakened immune function.However, under the current regulatory timeline, it will take public water systems several years to complete monitoring and necessary infrastructure upgrades, and variations in regional infrastructure mean that water quality may still vary widely across areas. Against this backdrop, Waterdrop Filter believes that protecting against PFAS-related health risks cannot depend solely on public water systems; it must also be addressed as a long-term, science-based priority within every household.

As part of this initiative, Waterdrop Filter will collaborate with health, environmental, and consumer-facing media to share science-based and accessible information on PFAS, as well as guidance on reducing the associated health risks. From a technical standpoint, Waterdrop Filter employs reverse osmosis (RO) technology to provide households worldwide with a reliable option for reducing PFAS in drinking water. According to research by the Environmental Working Group (EWG), RO technology is widely recognized as one of the most effective ways for households to reduce PFAS in their drinking water. Waterdrop Filter's under-sink RO system can reduce detectable levels of PFOS and PFOA in water by up to 98%. This household-level filtration approach offers a practical, ready-to-use option to help reduce PFAS levels toward the EPA's health-based goal, without the need for major renovations.

Waterdrop Filter recommends customized drinking water solutions to reduce PFAS, tailored to different household types and life stages:

Waterdrop Filter G3P800 RO System : This system can reduce PFOA by up to 98% and PFOS by up to 99% , and holds NSF/ANSI 42 and 53 certifications . It is specifically designed for households with heightened sensitivity, including families with infants, pregnant women, or elderly members. Its tankless design delivers a continuous supply of fresh, on-demand drinking water, providing peace of mind and consistent protection to the family members who need it most.

: This system can and , . It is specifically designed for households with heightened sensitivity, including families with infants, pregnant women, or elderly members. Its tankless design delivers a continuous supply of fresh, on-demand drinking water, providing peace of mind and consistent protection to the family members who need it most. Waterdrop Filter X16 RO System : With an ultra-high flow rate of 1,600 gallons per day, this system can reduce PFOA by 98.88% and PFOS by 98.97% . It easily meets the daily water needs of multi-member households for cooking, cleaning, and other household uses, helping every family member reduce exposure to the health risks of PFAS.

With an ultra-high flow rate of 1,600 gallons per day, this system can . It easily meets the daily water needs of multi-member households for cooking, cleaning, and other household uses, helping every family member reduce exposure to the health risks of PFAS. Waterdrop Filter DLG-P : Despite its compact and versatile design, testing shows this system effectively reduces PFOA 99.7% and PFOS 99.6%. Its simple installation and small footprint make it well suited for renters who prioritize PFAS protection, as well as individuals with fast-paced lifestyles.

The 2026 PFAS Protection Initiative is an initial step in a longer-term effort. Looking ahead, Waterdrop Filter will continue to invest in filtration technology and product development, providing long-term, efficient, and user-friendly solutions to reduce PFAS in drinking water. In doing so, it aims to help make safe and healthy drinking water more accessible to households everywhere.Learn more from waterdropfilter.com and Amazon Store

About Waterdrop

Founded in 2015, Waterdrop Filter is a water purification company that offers solutions for homes, offices, and outdoor use. Its product range includes under-sink and countertop Reverse Osmosis (RO) systems, pitchers, and whole-house filters. With the mission of making clean water accessible worldwide, Waterdrop Filter provides water filtration products trusted by over 40 million families worldwide.

SOURCE Waterdrop Filter