WaterEquity Invests in Organica Water Advancing Decentralized Wastewater Solutions Across South & Southeast Asia

WaterEquity, a global asset manager dedicated to mobilizing private investment for water and sanitation, invests in Organica Water, a provider of nature positive biological wastewater treatment solutions serving rapidly growing urban municipal and industrial centers across South, Southeast Asia and parts of Africa.

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WaterEquity has announced an investment from the Water & Climate Resilience Fund (the "Fund"), committing USD 5 million to Organica Water. This marks the second investment in WaterEquity's private equity and infrastructure strategy, which focuses on scaling both growth-stage companies and infrastructure projects across the water value chain. WaterEquity's commitment will support Organica Water's expansion across South and Southeast Asia, including India, Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines and other priority markets like Egypt where untreated wastewater, limited safely managed sanitation and increasing water stress create resilience challenges for communities and local ecosystems.

Organica Water

Aleem Remtula, Head of Private Equity & Infrastructure Investments, WaterEquity, said, "Organica's decentralized wastewater treatment technology increases access to safely managed sanitation where it's needed most. Across South and Southeast Asia, wastewater infrastructure is severely underdeveloped, and more than 70% of the wastewater generated is discharged untreated. This fuels emissions, pollutes waterways and weakens community resilience. Organica's technology is used in high-density municipal and industrial environments to increase treatment capacity, improve effluent quality, enable reuse and expand access to safely managed sanitation through direct, near-source solutions."

Organica's flexible technology can be used to support both greenfield projects and brownfield upgrades, which helps to address challenges related to capacity constrained infrastructure and aging systems in fast growing cities. Alongside municipalities, the company also operates in industrial parks, which make up about eight percent of its total current installations. One of the company's key strengths and a central pillar of WCR's investment thesis is that Organica's technology is designed to reduce capital costs of plants and the ongoing operational costs of running them. Organica's technology achieves this by requiring 60% less land and operating with approximately 30% lower energy use compared to conventional treatment. Through investments such as Organica, the Fund aims to reach millions of people, contributing to its broader goals of improving water quality, expanding access to safely managed sanitation and strengthening resilience in underserved communities.

Akhil Barar, CEO of Organica Water said, "Organica's technology is engineered to reduce land and energy requirements, enabling cost-efficient, near–source treatment solutions for growing cities. With WaterEquity's catalytic investment and deep experience in water and sanitation, we are well–positioned to scale these solutions across priority markets and help communities build more sustainable, reliable wastewater infrastructure."

The Water & Climate Resilience Fund brings together a diverse group of global investors—including Microsoft, Starbucks, Xylem, Ecolab, Reckitt, Gap Inc. and Portocolom, among others, committed to addressing water and sanitation challenges in emerging markets.

For companies and infrastructure projects seeking growth capital, please visit: waterequity.com/infrafunding

About WaterEquity

WaterEquity is an asset manager dedicated to mobilizing private investment into the water and sanitation sector in emerging and frontier markets. We invest in financial institutions, enterprises and infrastructure that help deliver safe water and sanitation solutions to low-income communities, while seeking financial returns for investors. Since 2016, WaterEquity has raised more than USD 470 million in committed investment capital and has improved access to safe water or sanitation for more than 8.4 million people.

Founded by Gary White and Matt Damon of Water.org, WaterEquity's success is built on decades of collective experience investing in water and sanitation across emerging markets. Learn more at WaterEquity.com

Disclaimer: All investment has a risk of loss. There can be no assurance of any level of social or environmental impact. There is always the risk that impact investments will have a net negative impact, despite best efforts to achieve net positive impact. Representative investors are chosen due to their recognition in the marketplace and their willingness to allow us to use their name. It is not known whether the listed investors approve or disapprove of WaterEquity, or the advisory services provided by WaterEquity. Committed capital and Fund performance data as of 09/30/2025. Social impact data as of 06/30/2025.

About Organica Water

Organica Water, a global provider of innovative water solutions, is transforming the way cities manage wastewater. Driven by a mission to make water treatment sustainable, climate-resilient, and community-friendly, Organica has pioneered a unique approach that combines cutting-edge technology with nature.

Unlike conventional facilities, Organica's solution brings wastewater treatment closer to the source through efficient, compact plants designed to integrate plant roots and natural biological processes into treatment, delivering high performance while significantly reducing physical footprint and cost. This differentiated approach not only preserves vital water resources but also creates essential infrastructure that integrates seamlessly into urban environments. With more than 100 installations across 15 countries, Organica Water is setting a new global standard for wastewater treatment—proving that infrastructure can be both highly effective and inspiring. Learn more at Organicawater.com

Media Contact:

Faizneen Bharmal

[email protected]

816.520.5281

SOURCE WaterEquity