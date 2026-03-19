WaterEquity's Everspring Fund Expands Household Access to Water and Sanitation Across Emerging Markets

In its first year, WaterEquity's new evergreen fund provided financing to local lenders across Asia, and has received investments from Ecolab, Reckitt and Colgate-Palmolive, among others.

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On World Water Day 2025, we announced the creation of the WaterEquity Everspring Fund, which launched four months later. Since July 2025, the Fund has invested in financial institutions across Indonesia, Tajikistan, Mexico, and Cambodia, backing loans for household-level needs such as toilets, piped water connections, storage systems, and bathrooms. For families without access to reliable water or safe sanitation, these improvements can directly affect health, safety and daily living conditions

WaterEquity Everspring Fund Expands Water & Sanitation Access WaterEquity Everspring Fund Expands Water & Sanitation Access

The Everspring Fund builds on WaterEquity's long-standing model of working through established local financial institutions that already serve low-income communities. Early investments have supported thousands of people in gaining improved access to water and sanitation, with a strong emphasis on sanitation solutions and women borrowers. Women are often responsible for managing household water and hygiene, and limited access can place disproportionate time, health, and safety burdens on them.

Paul O'Connell, President and Chief Executive Officer of WaterEquity said, "Structured as an open-ended fund, the Everspring Fund provides a persistent and durable source of capital to improve access to water and sanitation across emerging markets. We have already seen the value of the open-ended structure as the fund has accepted new investors on each subscription date since launch, supporting additional investments as opportunities arise. The vehicle's flexibility benefits investors while helping ensure families can access water and sanitation solutions when they need them most."

Current investments include Komida in Indonesia and First Finance in Cambodia, which integrate water and sanitation lending into broader housing and livelihood loans; IMON in Tajikistan, which primarily serves rural communities; and Avanza Solido based in Mexico, extending home improvement microloans to rural households. These institutions have also benefited from Water.org's technical assistance, which has served as a catalyst in strengthening their water and sanitation lending. Together, these investments reflect the Fund's focus on WASH solutions (water, sanitation and hygiene) delivered through institutions with deep local reach.

To date, the Everspring Fund has received investments from leading companies focused on environmental stewardship - including Ecolab, Reckitt, and Colgate-Palmolive - as well as from mission-aligned high net worth investors like Martin Dunn. The involvement of private sector partnerships like this in water and sanitation solutions, helps to close the global water and sanitation gap and advance health around the world. As the Fund grows, WaterEquity continues to prioritize measurable, community–level outcomes by supporting lenders that provide affordable financing for household water and sanitation improvements in low–income communities.

Learn more about The WaterEquity Everspring Fund from our Co-founders Gary White and Matt Damon - https://waterequity.com/waterequity-everspring-fund/

About WaterEquity:

WaterEquity is an asset manager dedicated to mobilizing private investment into the water and sanitation sector in emerging and frontier markets. We invest in financial institutions, enterprises and infrastructure that help deliver safe water and sanitation solutions to low-income communities, while seeking financial returns for investors. Since 2016, WaterEquity has raised more than USD 485 million in committed investment capital and has improved access to safe water or sanitation for more than 9 million people.

Founded by Gary White and Matt Damon of Water.org, WaterEquity's success is built on decades of collective experience investing in water and sanitation across emerging markets. Learn more at WaterEquity.com

Disclaimer: All investment has a risk of loss. There can be no assurance of any level of social or environmental impact. There is always the risk that impact investments will have a net negative impact, despite best efforts to achieve net positive impact. Representative investors are chosen due to their recognition in the marketplace and their willingness to allow us to use their name. It is not known whether the listed investors approve or disapprove of WaterEquity, or the advisory services provided by WaterEquity. Committed capital and Fund performance data as of 12/31/2025. Social impact data as of 09/30/2025.

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SOURCE WaterEquity