WaterField Designs Unveils the Bowery Leather Backpack: American Craftsmanship Meets Modern Utility

Handcrafted in San Francisco, WaterField's full-grain leather Bowery Backpack blends premium materials with smart design for professionals who value longevity and timeless style.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WaterField Designs introduces the Bowery Leather Backpack, a professional-grade backpack that merges old-world craftsmanship with contemporary functionality. Inspired by the energy of New York City, the Bowery features supple full-grain leather, a sculpted silhouette, and advanced design features like a self-finding Fidlock® magnetic closure and dedicated padded sleeves for up to a 16-inch MacBook Pro and a 13-inch tablet.

Bowery Leather Backpack, by WaterField Designs

The Bowery Backpack carries an understated elegance that moves easily from long city walks to executive meetings. It joins WaterField's All-Leather Collection, a series of handcrafted, naturally tanned leather bags for professionals who appreciate that exceptional materials and meticulous construction create objects that outlast trends.

Watch a quick VIDEO tour of the Bowery Leather Backpack.

"We created the Bowery as an antidote to disposable culture," said company founder Gary Waterfield. "It's an heirloom quality backpack with 21st-century functionality, designed to grow even more beautiful with time and evolve with the way people live and work."

The dual-layer leather flap closes automatically with a satisfying snap via the self-finding Fidlock® buckle; no fumbling required. It snaps shut on its own but requires specific knowledge to open, making it essentially theft-proof for anyone unfamiliar with how it works. When closed, the flap shields all zippered compartments from weather and unauthorized access.

A strategically angled, main compartment zipper runs from the top rear to the bottom front, allowing quick laptop retrieval without unzipping the bag. When fully unzipped, it provides wide access to interior contents, aided by a gold, water-resistant interior lining that further enhances visibility.

Inside, a translucent mesh pocket with a designated AirTag slot keeps smaller items off the bottom of the backpack. A collapsible sleeve holds water bottles upright and tucks away when not in use. Daily essentials like pens, AirPods, phone, and tech accessories stay organized and easily accessible in a multi-pocket front compartment that fully unzips. A sewn-in key leash secures keys in an open pocket, protecting other contents from scratches.

A reinforced leather grab handle attaches via hand-set rivets to a hidden internal plastic panel that distributes weight. Closed-cell foam padding along the bottom and back safeguards electronics and helps maintain the backpack's crisp form, even when empty. Comfortable leather shoulder straps with 6mm neoprene padding and reinforced stitching soften over time to conform to the wearer's shoulders.

Key Features of the Bowery Leather Backpack:

Handcrafted from full-grain leather in the company's San Francisco workshop

Dual-layer leather flap with self-finding Fidlock® buckle closure

Angled main zipper for laptop access without fully opening the bag

Padded sleeves for up to a 16-inch MacBook Pro and 13-inch iPad Pro

Large front compartment with organizational pockets for accessories and daily essentials

Interior translucent mesh pocket with designated AirTag slot

Collapsible water bottle sleeve for bottles up to 3.5 inches in diameter

Gold interior lining for enhanced visibility

6mm neoprene-padded leather shoulder straps that conform to the wearer over time

Reinforced leather grab handle with hand-set rivets and hidden internal weight-distribution panel

Luggage pass-through for travel convenience

Waterproof YKK zippers with custom, lock-compatible pulls

Closed-cell foam padding for impact protection, structure, and comfort

Over time, the Bowery Leather Backpack becomes a reflection of its owner. The leather softens, the color deepens, and each mark tells a story. The Bowery joins the Hudson Leather Crossbody and Executive Leather Messenger to form WaterField's All-Leather Collection.

Availability & Pricing

Bowery Leather Backpack Price: $549

Colors: Black, Chocolate, Grizzly

Materials: Full-grain leather, self-finding Fidlock® buckle, water-repellent YKK zippers, custom metal hardware, gold rip-stop nylon lining, closed-cell foam, 6mm neoprene strap padding.

Dimensions: 16.5 x 11.5 x 6 inches, 17.5 liters

Weight: 3 lbs.

Shipping now from sfbags.com.

About WaterField Designs

WaterField Designs is a San Francisco designer and manufacturer of bags and cases for tech-savvy consumers who want to transport their technology stylishly and responsibly. WaterField manufactures custom-fitted, high-quality cases and bags for laptop computers, smartphones, tablets, gaming devices, and other digital gear. All products are manufactured to exacting standards in San Francisco since 1998. More information at "Our Story."

WaterField Designs, SFBags, Bowery Leather Backpack, Executive Leather Messenger, and Hudson Leather Crossbody are trademarks of WaterField Designs. © 2025. All Rights Reserved. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE WaterField Designs