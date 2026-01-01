WaterField Designs Unveils the Flex Lite Gym Bag, a Locker-Optimized Duffel with a Foldaway Ventilated Shoe Compartment

Launching as New Year fitness resolutions fill gyms nationwide, the Flex Lite Gym Bag combines essential organization with a foldaway ventilated shoe compartment, making it ideally suited for fitness or travel. Size-optimized to stand upright in standard gym lockers, it prevents the cramped fit common to traditional gym bags.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WaterField Designs announces the Flex Lite Gym Bag, a compact fitness bag built for gym-goers who want efficient organization without the bulk of a traditional gym duffel. As millions of Americans renew their fitness goals, the compact Flex Lite offers a locker-friendly design sized to fit upright in standard gym lockers, plus a larger option for travelers or users who need additional capacity.

FLEX LITE GYM BAG with ventilated shoe compartment

"Our creative director, a fitness fiend, wanted a streamlined gym bag that carries just his daily essentials without wasted space," said Gary Waterfield, company owner. "The smaller of the two Flex Lite sizes holds all your fitness basics — shoes, clothes, water bottle, snacks. Its clean design fits easily into your daily life whether you're heading straight to the gym, carrying it alongside your work bag, or venturing out for a weekend road trip."

Available in rugged ballistic nylon or waxed canvas, the Flex Lite showcases WaterField's handcrafted quality, built in the company's San Francisco workshop.

At 16 inches long, the smaller Flex Lite matches the depth of standard gym lockers, leaving space above and below for clothes and shoes. The custom size is designed to simplify pre- and post-workout packing by eliminating the frustration of forcing an oversized workout bag into a tight locker. It also serves as a compact workout bag for gym-goers who prefer a light daily load. A larger size accommodates users who want more packing room for gym sessions, travel, or multipurpose carry.

A ventilated shoe compartment includes a breathable Monolite™ mesh window that releases heat and moisture and folds flat into a pocket when not needed. The adaptable design allows the Flex Lite to function as a locker-optimized gym bag, a compact weekend bag, or a lightweight carryall.

Inside, four open-top pockets organize smaller items, a key tether secures gym locks and keys, and a discreet AirTag pocket keeps an optional tracking tag secure. A gold water-resistant liner increases visibility in low light. Long, grip-textured handles allow for a secure shoulder or hand carry.

FEATURES

Two sizes: Locker-optimized length with a 20-liter capacity and a larger 32-liter option

Long handles with anti-slip material for hand or shoulder carry

Ventilated shoe compartment that tucks flat into a pocket when not in use

Four open-top interior pockets for smaller essentials

Tethered carabiner for securing locks and keys

Gold water-resistant liner that enhances interior visibility

Discreet AirTag slot for optional tracking

Waterproof zippers that protect contents from moisture

Metal D-rings for attaching an optional shoulder strap

Premium materials in 1050 denier ballistic nylon or 14.7 oz. waxed canvas

Handcrafted construction in WaterField's San Francisco sewing studio

Availability & Pricing

Flex Lite Gym Bag

Price: Compact—$229 Full—$249

Size: Compact—16 x 7.25-9.25 x 9 inches; 20 liters. Full—18.5 x 9-11 x 10 inches; 32 liters

Colors and Materials: 1050 denier black ballistic nylon or 14.7 oz. tan waxed canvas, Monolite™ mesh, waterproof zippers, custom metal hardware, and gold water-resistant liner

Weight: Ballistic nylon 1.4 lbs.; Waxed canvas 1.9 lbs.

Optional Add-Ons: Supreme Shoulder Strap—$49

Available now at sfbags.com

About WaterField Designs

WaterField Designs is a San Francisco manufacturer of premium bags and cases for tech-savvy consumers who want to transport their gear stylishly, efficiently, and responsibly. Founded in 1998, the company builds custom-fitted cases and bags for laptops, tablets, smartphones, gaming devices, and other digital gear. Every product is designed and handcrafted to exacting standards in WaterField's San Francisco sewing studio. More information at "Our Story."

SOURCE WaterField Designs