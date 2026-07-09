Waterford Hotel Group Hotels and Associates Earn Four Prestigious Marriott International Awards

WATERFORD, Conn., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterford Hotel Group is proud to announce that several of its Marriott-branded hotels and associates have been recognized with some of Marriott International's most prestigious annual awards, celebrating excellence in guest satisfaction, operational performance, innovation, and associate leadership.

Presented annually, Marriott's brand awards recognize hotels and individuals who exemplify the company's highest standards for hospitality while delivering exceptional guest experiences and outstanding operational results.

Sheraton Flowood The Refuge Hotel & Conference Center Sheraton Hartford Hotel at Bradley Airport

"Receiving recognition across so many different areas of our business is a testament to the exceptional teams leading and operating these hotels every day," said Michael Heaton, President of Waterford Hotel Group. "From guest satisfaction and overall hotel performance to innovation and associate excellence, these awards reflect the passion, commitment, and hospitality our associates bring to every guest interaction. We are incredibly proud of these accomplishments and grateful for the dedication our teams demonstrate each and every day."

Among this year's award recipients are:

Sheraton Flowood The Refuge Hotel & Conference Center in Flowood, Mississippi, earned two of the brand's highest honors. The hotel received Marriott's Chairman's Award, presented to one hotel within the Sheraton brand that demonstrates exceptional guest satisfaction, operational excellence, brand leadership, and a strong commitment to Marriott's culture of service. The award is based in part on Intent to Recommend, a key guest satisfaction measure. The property was also named Hotel of the Year, celebrating hotels that best deliver on the Sheraton brand promise while achieving outstanding balanced scorecard performance.

Sheraton Hartford Hotel at Bradley Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, received the Mustang Award, recognizing hotels or individuals that demonstrate exceptional leadership, innovation, resilience, and operational excellence. The award follows the completion of a multimillion-dollar renovation that transformed the lobby, meeting and event spaces, Executive Lounge, and fitness center while introducing Marriott's new &More by Sheraton restaurant concept. As the only hotel directly connected to Bradley International Airport, the renovated property continues to set the standard for airport hospitality in New England.

Jose Santiago, Engineer at the Courtyard by Marriott in Cromwell, Connecticut, was named Team Member of the Year, an honor recognizing exceptional associates who serve as ambassadors for their brand through outstanding guest service, leadership, ownership, and meaningful contributions to hotel performance. The recognition comes on the heels of the hotel's extensive renovation, which modernized guestrooms, meeting space, public areas, and guest amenities, further elevating the guest experience and reinforcing the property's commitment to Marriott's brand standards.

These recognitions underscore Waterford Hotel Group's continued commitment to operational excellence, strategic investment, and its long-standing partnership with Marriott International. From significant property renovations to award-winning guest satisfaction and associate excellence, Waterford continues to elevate the performance of its Marriott portfolio while empowering associates to deliver memorable guest experiences and exceptional results for ownership partners.

About Waterford Hotel Group

Founded in 1986 and celebrating its 40th anniversary, Waterford Hotel Group is a national hotel management company headquartered in Waterford, Connecticut. The company manages a diverse portfolio of premium branded and independent hotels across the United States, delivering exceptional guest experiences while creating long-term value for owners through operational excellence, strategic innovation, and a people-first culture. For more information, visit www.waterfordhotelgroup.com.

Media Contact:

Lisa Beers

860-701-9621

[email protected]

SOURCE Waterford Hotel Group