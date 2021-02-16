WaterFurnace Envision NDW Now Utilizes Aurora Controls and HydroZone Control Panel

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WaterFurnace International, Inc., the leading manufacturer of geothermal and water source heat pumps, is proud to announce that the Envision NDW hydronic unit now utilizes Aurora Advanced Controls and a HydroZone control panel.

The implementation of Aurora Controls offers two-way communication between components, advanced operating logic, and robust troubleshooting capabilities. This feature comes standard with true energy and refrigeration monitoring and supports optional performance monitoring. Integration with the HydroZone control panel supports easy setup configurations. An intuitive menu with large backlit display lets homeowners and service providers easily monitor both tank and outdoor temperatures. These enhancements to the NDW Envision can provide consumers increased savings and efficiency for large home hydronic applications.

The Envision NDW Series products are designed to meet today's larger luxury homes' high-volume water demands. Envision NDW Series units are some of the most efficient heating and cooling systems available and can be used for numerous applications such as radiant floor heating, domestic hot water*, pool heating*, keeping the ground free of snow and ice, and more. These units offer the features homeowners expect while providing high-capacity heating and cooling performance.

To learn more about the Envision NDW Series, visit https://www.waterfurnace.com/residential/products/geothermal-heat-pumps/ndw.

* Secondary heat exchanger required

More Information: As part of NIBE Climate Solutions North America, WaterFurnace International, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional geothermal and water source heat pumps. Although it earned a reputation as a leader in geothermal heat pumps, WaterFurnace has worked in recent years to innovate new technologies, integrate key trends and grow the core business to represent a portfolio of clean and sustainable solutions. WaterFurnace was founded in 1983, and the company is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

