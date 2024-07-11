WaterFurnace Launches Innovative TruClimate 900 Heat Pump Chiller

FORT WAYNE, Ind., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The new TruClimate 900 Heat Pump Chiller from WaterFurnace International is one of the most versatile electrification and decarbonization solutions on the market to meet nearly any commercial water heating and cooling need. Featuring a variable speed compressor with WaterFurnace's OptiHeat technology, the TruClimate 900 Heat Pump Chiller can operate as a hot water or chiller water system or a simultaneous heating and cooling source. Unlike traditional chillers that are either dedicated to heating or cooling, the TruClimate 900 delivers 44-degree Fahrenheit chilled water and 140-degree hot water simultaneously from a single chiller – saving money and freeing up square footage in or on your building.

New TruClimate 900 Heat Pump Chiller Now Available!

The WaterFurnace TruClimate 900 makes it possible to retrofit current setups with an electric solution that minimizes carbon footprints, add on to current setups for a hybrid plan, or create an entirely new heating and cooling solution altogether. It fulfills a need for building owners and operators seeking to eliminate or reduce reliance on legacy fossil fuel solutions, such as boilers and gas furnaces.

Available in 30 ton sizes, up to ten units can be banked to achieve a total capacity of up to 300 tons. The TruClimate 900 provides 100 percent heating capacity down to 5-degrees while producing 140-degree water. It shines in extreme conditions, offering the capability of continuous operation at temperatures as low as negative 25-degrees. And for unmatched frost mitigation, the innovative OptiHeat technology enables each unit to stay online 44 percent longer than traditional chillers.

About WaterFurnace International: WaterFurnace International, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of residential, commercial, industrial and institutional geothermal and water source heat pumps. WaterFurnace Commercial Solutions is more than an equipment manufacturer and strives to be a resource to make navigating the complex challenges of modern building and retrofitting a little simpler. Our purpose is to transform the way we use energy, protect resources for future generations, and give people the freedom to focus on life. WaterFurnace was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

For the latest news and updates from WaterFurnace, connect with us on LinkedIn or visit our website at www.waterfurnace.com.

Editorial Contact

Eric Pulley, Marketing Operations Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE WaterFurnace International