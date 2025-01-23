Waterline Renewal Technologies Launches New E-Commerce Store to Streamline Access to Industry-Leading Trenchless Solutions

OTTAWA, Ill., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterline Renewal Technologies, a leader in trenchless pipe rehabilitation solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its new e-commerce platform, store.waterlinerenewal.com. This state-of-the-art online store provides a convenient and efficient way for contractors, plumbers, and municipal teams to access Waterline Renewal Technologies premium products and tools for trenchless pipe repair.

The e-commerce platform simplifies the purchasing process, enabling customers to browse, compare, and purchase the industry's most innovative products, including:

LightRay® UV Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Solutions

Perma-Liner® trenchless products for residential and municipal applications

Accessories, consumables, and equipment designed to optimize project efficiency

"Our new e-commerce site represents our commitment to delivering innovative solutions and exceptional customer service," said Adam Tetz, Vice President of Marketing & Product Management at Waterline Renewal Technologies. "By offering a seamless online shopping experience, we're empowering our customers to easily access the products they need to complete their projects successfully and on time."

Key Features of the E-Commerce Store:

Intuitive Navigation: Find products quickly with organized categories and a powerful search function.

Find products quickly with organized categories and a powerful search function. Detailed Product Information: Access comprehensive product descriptions, technical specifications, and application guides.

Access comprehensive product descriptions, technical specifications, and application guides. Secure Checkout: Benefit from robust security measures for safe and reliable transactions.

Benefit from robust security measures for safe and reliable transactions. 24/7 Accessibility: Place orders any time, with real-time inventory updates.

Waterline Renewal Technologies new e-commerce site is designed to cater to both seasoned professionals and those exploring trenchless solutions for the first time. Customers will also benefit from exclusive promotions, early access to new product launches, and the ability to manage their accounts and order history with ease.

About Waterline Renewal Technologies: Waterline Renewal Technologies is owned by Behrman Capital, a private equity firm focused on driving growth in middle-market businesses. With their strategic support, Waterline Renewal Technologies continues expanding its leadership in residential and municipal markets, pushing the boundaries of innovation through products like LightRay.

Headquartered in Ottawa, IL, with distribution facilities across the United States, Waterline Renewal Technologies is dedicated to delivering advanced infrastructure rehabilitation solutions nationwide. To learn more, visit www.waterlinerenewal.com .

Media Contact:

Morgan Dietsch

Director of Marketing

Waterline Renewal Technologies

Phone: 727-422-4879

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Waterline Renewal Technologies