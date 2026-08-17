Waterloo Sparkling Water Announces New Packaging Amid Strong Business Results

The updated design enhances brand visibility and brings to life Waterloo's positioning and WATER DOWN NOTHING ethos

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterloo Sparkling Water, known for its authentic flavors and lively carbonation, today announced a new packaging design across its sparkling water product portfolio. Rolling out now, consumers nationwide are beginning to see the refreshed carton and can designs across all pack sizes in stores and online. The new packaging was designed to improve Waterloo's visibility and findability wherever consumers shop, while enhancing flavor distinction and reinforcing the brand's "full flavor" positioning.

Waterloo Sparkling Water's new packaging

Developed in partnership with brand agency CBX, the new packaging features more vibrant and saturated colors in a cleaner design; stronger appetite appeal with enhanced flavor cues; and a more prominent, modernized design mark for an overall more elevated expression of the brand. The new design now fully aligns with Waterloo's "full flavor" brand positioning and its WATER DOWN NOTHING campaign platform in support of its authentic, uniquely refreshing sparkling water flavors.

"As we continue to bring more households into the brand, we saw an opportunity to evolve our packaging in a way that strengthens brand recognition across all consumer touchpoints while staying true to what fans already love about us," said Kathy Maurella, Chief Marketing Officer at Waterloo Sparkling Water. "With CBX as our partner, we captured the flavor experience consumers expect from Waterloo and made it even easier to discover and shop our portfolio, as we build on our 3X category growth and +17% household penetration growth in H1 2026."

The brand did extensive consumer research, including multiple rounds of eye-tracking studies and tested concepts across a range of creative approaches. The final design was chosen for its ability to maximize brand recognition, stopping power at shelf, and flavor findability while remaining unmistakably Waterloo with sparkling water flavors that "taste the way they are supposed to."

"The sparkling water category is more saturated than ever, and most brands are starting to blur together on shelf," says Mark Christou, Principal and Chief Creative Officer at brand agency CBX. "Waterloo has always been an intentional choice, built on real flavor and real confidence. This packaging refresh sharpens that story, giving the brand a more vivid, recognizable identity that lives up to what's always been true."

This packaging revamp is Waterloo's first since the brand launched in 2017. The sparkling water flavors themselves remain the same -- all are custom-crafted with Non-GMO Project Verified natural flavors and purified carbonated water without sugar or sweeteners, for an overall clean, crisp, and refreshing experience that supports healthy, active lifestyles.

Additionally, as an extension of the brand's packaging evolution, Waterloo launched a new website that reflects a fresh, vibrant look that lives up to its line of full-flavor sparkling waters. The user experience features enhanced functionality and shoppability. For more information or to find Waterloo online or near you, please visit drinkwaterloo.com.

ABOUT WATERLOO SPARKLING WATER

Founded in 2017 and independently owned, Waterloo Sparkling Water delivers fruit-inspired flavors and aromas with lively carbonation for a uniquely authentic and full-flavor anytime drink. Waterloo has been challenging expectations from the start, embodying the entrepreneurial spirit and independent thinking that Austin is known for, with sparkling waters that are a refreshing change from the usual. Custom-crafted with Non-GMO Project Verified natural flavors, Waterloo is free of calories, sugar, sweeteners and sodium. For the benefit of fans and the environment, Waterloo is produced in aluminum cans with BPA-NI liners. Waterloo Sparkling Water is sold at retailers nationwide. For the latest news, join the 'Loo community at drinkwaterloo.com, @waterloosparkling on Instagram and Facebook and @drinkwaterloo on TikTok.

SOURCE Waterloo Sparkling Water