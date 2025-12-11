JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Glance, a global consumer technology company pioneering AI-powered experiences, has announced a strategic partnership with Integral Ad Science (IAS), a leading global media measurement and optimization platform. IAS will provide independent verification of advertising on Glance, offering brands enhanced media quality, greater transparency, and accountability at scale for how campaigns perform across the Glance platform.

Glance Selects IAS to Unlock Ad Measurement Capabilities across its Platform of 250 Million Users in India and Indonesia

Globally, nearly one-third of digital ads go unseen, resulting in wasted advertiser budgets and missed opportunities to connect with consumers. As part of the partnership, IAS and Glance will launch a custom IVT and viewability measurement solution to improve media quality and ad outcomes across 250M users in India and Indonesia.

IVT detection helps reduce non-human or fraudulent activity, such as bots and click farms, and Viewability measurement ensures ads meet global standards by being visible on screen with at least 50 percent of pixels for one continuous second (display ads) or two seconds (video). Together, these measures validate that campaigns reach real audiences in meaningful and verifiable ways.

Gaurav Jain, SVP APAC, InMobi Advertising, said, "The Glance–IAS partnership ensures advertisers and agencies can finally reach and measure real audiences with verified accuracy. IAS's advanced protection and measurement, layered onto Glance's premium, real-user surfaces, unlock unmatched trust and transparency. This collaboration elevates the future of attention-led advertising with measurable, brand-safe outcomes."

Laura Quigley, SVP APAC, IAS, said, "As digital advertising accelerates across India and Indonesia, the demand for transparency and accountability has never been greater. We will provide brands with clear, actionable insights, ensuring campaigns reach real users and deliver measurable impact, while reducing fraud and waste across the ecosystem."

Glance has redefined how consumers experience content and commerce on mobile devices and connected screens. Its AI-powered platforms bring together personalized entertainment, news, sports, shopping, and more for hundreds of millions of users. Alongside this, Glance is also pioneering a new era of AI-driven commerce, reimagining how people shop globally. Together, Glance's content and commerce platforms reflect the company's vision to shape the future of consumer engagement through bold innovation at scale.

About Glance

Glance is a consumer technology company, creating an industry defining AI commerce platform to help consumers and businesses reimagine shopping using generative AI. Built on a proprietary AI architecture fusing predictive intelligence, neural visualization and real-time orchestration across devices from mobile, TV to apps, Glance AI is leading disruption in commerce. Glance is backed by Google, Jio Platforms, and Mithril Capital, and is an unconsolidated subsidiary of InMobi. For more information, visit glance.com and inmobi.com .

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a leading global media measurement and optimization platform that delivers the industry's most actionable data to drive superior results for the world's largest advertisers, publishers, and media platforms. IAS's software provides comprehensive and enriched data that ensures ads are seen by real people in safe and suitable environments, while improving return on ad spend for advertisers and yield for publishers. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality. For more information, visit integralads.com .

