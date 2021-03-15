Waterloo Sparkling Water Introduces Pineapple at 'Loo Community Request

AUSTIN, Texas, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterloo Sparkling Water, based in Austin and known for its authentic and refreshing fruit-inspired flavored sparkling waters, is excited to welcome Pineapple to its flavor family, showcasing the brand's commitment to creating sparkling waters that engage the senses and are savored with big and small moments throughout the day.

Available now nationwide, Pineapple was created in response to Waterloo fans' ongoing, undeniable requests for the tropical flavor. Pineapple's clean, crisp and satisfying experience delivers on the "warm sunshine" of the artfully blended natural flavors that inspired it, whether enjoyed straight from the chilled can or as a mixer in tropical cocktails. Waterloo's newest flavor captures the true essence of a sun-ripened pineapple, with the perfect tropical balance of tangy, tart and sweet.

"Waterloo fans have been clear – they want Pineapple – and I am thrilled to say we hit this one out of the park," said CEO Jason Shiver. "As our fans expect of Waterloo, our development team focused on crafting a Pineapple sparkling water that tastes the way you expect it to taste. We look forward to hearing what our 'Loo community thinks."

Like all Waterloo varieties, Pineapple is made with Non-GMO Project Verified flavors and purified carbonated water, bringing forward uniquely true-to-fruit taste and aroma. Pineapple joins the Waterloo flavor family, including Black Cherry, Watermelon and Strawberry -- all supporting healthy, active lifestyles with zero calories, zero sugars or artificial sweeteners, and zero sodium.

Pineapple is available in twelve-packs at national and regional retailers, including Whole Foods, Central Market, Amazon and goPuff, and is rolling out to HEB, Natural Grocers, Albertsons, Randalls, Tom Thumb and Hy-Vee over the coming weeks. For additional information, please visit drinkwaterloo.com or follow @waterloosparkling on Instagram and Facebook.

ABOUT WATERLOO SPARKLING WATER

Founded in 2017 and independently owned, Waterloo Sparkling Water offers fruit-inspired flavors and aromas with a lively amount of carbonation for a uniquely authentic and refreshing anytime drink. Waterloo has been challenging expectations from the start, embodying the entrepreneurial spirit and independent thinking that Austin is known for. Made with Non-GMO Project Verified and Whole 30 Approved flavors, Waterloo Sparkling Water is free of calories, sodium, sugar and artificial sweeteners. For the benefit of its fans and the environment, Waterloo has only ever been produced in aluminum cans made with BPA-free liners. Waterloo Sparkling Water is sold at retailers nationwide. For more information, please visit drinkwaterloo.com or follow @waterloosparkling on Instagram and Facebook.

