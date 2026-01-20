Waterloo Turf Enters Georgia with 6-Unit Atlanta Development Deal

Experienced Franchise Owner Brings Waterloo Turf to The Peach State

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterloo Turf , a fast-growing provider of premium synthetic turf solutions for residential and commercial properties, announced that Derek Landino has signed a six-unit development agreement to bring Waterloo Turf to the Atlanta metropolitan area. The agreement includes territories in Atlanta, Alpharetta, and Buford, marking Waterloo Turf's debut into Georgia.

Under the six-unit development deal, Landino will lead the establishment of Waterloo Turf's presence across the Atlanta metropolitan area, delivering premium synthetic turf solutions for residential and commercial applications. His territories will offer a range of services, including turf installations, pet-friendly turf, recreational spaces, and golf-focused applications, tailored to the specific needs of local homeowners and businesses.

Landino brings a strong franchising background to Waterloo Turf as a former multi-unit franchisee of Burn Boot Camp. His prior experience owning and operating franchise businesses provides a solid foundation for successfully launching and scaling multiple Waterloo Turf locations in one of the Southeast's most dynamic markets.

"For me, it always comes down to quality and craftsmanship, and after doing a lot of due diligence, it was clear that Waterloo Turf keeps those values at the top of mind," said Landino. "My wife and I jumped into the franchising world in 2020 when we bought four Burn Boot Camp territories, and that experience showed us what it takes to build and scale a customer-first business. Atlanta is home for our family, and my goal is to build Waterloo Turf into a household name here while continuing to give back to the local community."

Atlanta's lifestyle and demographics made it an ideal market for Waterloo Turf's premium synthetic turf offerings. The region's focus on outdoor living, combined with its dog-friendly and family-oriented communities, creates strong demand for durable, low-maintenance landscaping solutions. Additionally, Atlanta's well-established golf culture aligns closely with Waterloo Turf's specialized applications for residential and commercial installations.

"Derek brings the kind of franchising experience and operational discipline that allows a market to scale the right way. This being our first step into Georgia, it was very important to find the right person to get the job done," said Tim Lovett, CEO of Waterloo Turf. "Derek's commitment to developing six territories in Atlanta speaks to both the strength of the market and his confidence in the Waterloo Turf model. We're excited to support him as he introduces our brand to Georgia."

This agreement further supports Waterloo Turf's continued growth as the brand expands its footprint nationwide, strengthening its presence in key markets and reinforcing demand for low-maintenance, high-quality outdoor solutions.

For more information, please visit https://waterlooturf.com/own-a-franchise/ .

About Waterloo Turf

Founded in 2021 and franchised since December 2024, Waterloo Turf offers a unique opportunity for franchisees to enter the growing turf industry with a low upfront investment and minimal overhead. Waterloo Turf offers services for both residential and commercial-based projects, delivering high-quality turf solutions for a wide range of properties including luxury homes, commercially owned areas, dog parks, daycares, schools and more. Waterloo Turf promotes the ideal lifestyle of "Getting your Saturdays Back," allowing families and friends to focus on spending quality time together in their outdoor space.

