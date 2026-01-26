Waterloo Turf Expands Colorado Footprint with New Denver Franchise Partners

Premier Turf Franchise Welcomes First Family-Owned Location

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterloo Turf, a national artificial turf franchise, has expanded into Denver, Colorado, marking the brand's first family-owned franchise location. The Denver launch builds on Waterloo Turf's existing presence in Boulder and Fort Collins, and strengthens its footprint across Colorado.

Mother-and-son team Misti and Steven Black will operate Waterloo Turf's Denver location, serving the metro area and surrounding suburbs. As long-time Denver residents, they understand the environmental constraints and performance demands unique to the region.

"Denver is home for our family. Our roots are here, and we want to stay involved in the community we care about most," said Misti Black. "We believe artificial turf is still early in Denver, and it can be a strong solution for the unique needs of the market, especially as water restrictions increase."

Steven and Misti Black bring complementary skill sets to the Denver location, with Steven focused on installation quality, execution, and day-to-day operations, and Misti contributing her background in gardening and outdoor design. Together, they prioritize craftsmanship, clear communication, and long-term performance on every project.

"We joined Waterloo Turf as a mother-and-son team because our skills complement each other in a way that benefits our customers," said Steven Black. "We've always been close, and we wanted to build something that reflects how our family tries to show up: treat people well, communicate clearly, and stand behind our work. When we signed on with Waterloo Turf, we knew this would be our long-term focus."

The Denver franchise will serve customers across the following counties: Adams, Arapahoe, Denver, Douglas, El Paso, Elbert and Jefferson.

"Denver embodies the active, outdoor lifestyle that inspired Waterloo Turf in the first place. Expanding here lets us help even more homeowners and business owners spend less time maintaining their lawn and more time enjoying the things they love," said Tim Lovett, CEO of Waterloo Turf. "Denver is full of opportunity, and Misti and Steven represent the kind of driven, community‑minded entrepreneurs we're proud to partner with. Their family‑run approach aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver exceptional service with a personal touch."

Led by top leaders in both franchising and turf and backed by investors with over 60 years of combined franchise experience across 13 different brands, Waterloo Turf's franchise opportunity was built off proven, streamlined operations and ongoing corporate support. Waterloo Turf is seeking franchisees with a "team captain" mindset, offering a 10% discount to owners who are ex-NCAA athletes and ex-military.

For more information, please visit https://waterlooturf.com/denver

About Waterloo Turf

Founded in 2021 and franchised since December 2024, Waterloo Turf offers a unique opportunity for franchisees to enter the growing turf industry with a low upfront investment and minimal overhead. Waterloo Turf offers services for both residential and commercial-based projects, delivering high-quality turf solutions for a wide range of properties including luxury homes, commercially owned areas, dog parks, daycares, schools and more. Waterloo Turf promotes the ideal lifestyle of "Getting your Saturdays Back," allowing families and friends to focus on spending quality time together in their outdoor space.

