Water.org and Founding Partners Launch Get Blue™ to Bring Water Home™ Through Everyday Actions

More than 2 billion people lack access to safe water — that's one in four people globally. For many families, water is out of reach resulting in hours of walking, high costs, or relying on unsafe sources — a daily reality that costs people their time, health, and futures. No one should have to wait, walk, or overpay for safe water. Get Blue is a collective effort to change this, helping scale Water.org's proven solutions to reach more people.

Get Blue makes it easy to act. When you shop Get Blue products or donate directly, you are helping support Water.org's local financial partners provide small, affordable loans so families can get the pipes, pumps, or plumbing they need at home. $5 helps one person, and $25 helps a family get lasting access to safe water or sanitation — it's impact that keeps on giving. In fact, when a loan is repaid (and 98% are), that money can help another family get a loan to bring safe water home. It's a pay-it-forward approach that helps families solve the problem themselves, and the more people Water.org reaches, the further each dollar goes.

"Water.org has changed the future for more than 90 million people, proving our solutions work at scale," says Gary White, CEO and co-founder of Water.org. "To bring water home for everyone, everywhere within our lifetimes, we have to scale even faster. That's why Water.org launched Get Blue — a community built on collaboration, bringing together industry leaders, creators, and people to take action. When brands join us, they invite their communities into this work. That is how progress happens — one person, one action at a time."

Get Blue is brought to life through its founding partners who have created products and experiences that make it simple for people to participate. Upcoming launches include:

Gap: The Get Blue Drop

Gap's limited-edition Get Blue Collection reimagines classic Gap icons like denim, tees, and sweats to help end the global water crisis. Gap brings years of experience reducing water use across its supply chain, having saved more than 6 billion liters of water since 2016.

Launching today, the assortment spans adults, kids, and toddler and will be available in select Gap stores and online at gap.com. With each purchase from the Get Blue Collection, Gap will donate $5 to Water.org, helping empower people in need with the resources to get safe water at home.

Starbucks: Blue Drinks for Big Impact

On June 16, Starbucks will launch two limited-edition drinks created exclusively to support Get Blue:

The Iced Blue Coconut Matcha : Tropical and creamy, this iced Matcha features sweet mango flavors and is topped with a vibrant Toasted Coconut Cold Foam blended with blue spirulina.

: Tropical and creamy, this iced Matcha features sweet mango flavors and is topped with a vibrant Toasted Coconut Cold Foam blended with blue spirulina. The Blue Coconut Refresher: Toasted coconut, strawberry, and acai flavors are hand-shaken with ice and blue spirulina. This beverage is where vibrant flavor meets summer refreshment.

From June 16 through July 7, Starbucks will donate $0.25 to Water.org for every purchase of the Iced Blue Coconut Matcha or a Blue Coconut Refresher, making it simple for customers to spark change with an everyday routine, like ordering a Starbucks beverage.

Starbucks has a long-standing commitment to expanding access to safe water in the communities it serves, including coffee, tea, and cocoa-growing regions. Through its partnership with Water.org and investment in WaterEquity — the impact-investing asset manager established by Water.org to mobilize capital for water and sanitation solutions — Starbucks has helped more than 700,000 people gain access to safe water or sanitation.

For more details visit here.

Amazon: Shop, Stream, Support

Starting this summer, Amazon will integrate Get Blue across its business to make it simple for customers to take action on the global water crisis — whether through their voice, their listening habits, or their everyday shopping. Highlights include:

Donate with Alexa+: Simply say "Alexa, donate to Get Blue" and Amazon will contribute $5 on their behalf, at no cost to the customer. It's an easy way to help connect someone to safe water access.

Stream It Forward with Amazon Music: Every time a customer plays a participating artist's REDISCOVER playlist on Amazon Music, Amazon donates $1 to Water.org, turning everyday listening into safe water for communities in need.

The Get Blue Storefront: A dedicated storefront on Amazon brings together exclusive Get Blue products — including curated selections from coalition partners — with a portion of every purchase supporting Water.org.

Amazon is a long-time partner of Water.org, helping change the lives of 1.25 million people with access to safe water or sanitation. Amazon also made a catalytic donation to Water.org to help WaterEquity launch its Water & Climate Resilience Fund, an investment vehicle focused on climate resilient infrastructure in emerging markets.

Ecolab: Connecting Water Savings with Community Impact

Ecolab provides global water solutions and services for businesses across more than 40 industries, helping them use water more efficiently, improve operational performance, and protect local water supplies.

As the official water management partner of Get Blue, Ecolab will commit $1 million through the Ecolab Foundation, with $500K delivered immediately and $500K delivered upon helping its customers achieve 255 billion gallons of water savings through the use of its products this year.

Additional Brands Join the Get Blue Community

Support for Get Blue continues to grow with the following companies signing on as the newest Get Blue partners committed to helping solve the global water crisis.

AccuWeather: As the official weather partner for Get Blue, AccuWeather will feature a full campaign takeover on its app and network on June 9 to raise awareness and drive donations for Get Blue, and the company will continue to support donations online throughout the month of June.

As the official weather partner for Get Blue, AccuWeather will feature a full campaign takeover on its app and network on June 9 to raise awareness and drive donations for Get Blue, and the company will continue to support donations online throughout the month of June. Ripple: As Get Blue's exclusive digital asset and payments partner, Ripple is providing vital seed funding that builds on its collaboration with Water.org. Through Ripple Payments and Ripple USD (RLUSD), Water.org can move funds faster and more cost-effectively to microfinance partners — supporting affordable loans for the water and sanitation solutions families need to survive and thrive.

As Get Blue's exclusive and payments partner, Ripple is providing vital seed funding that builds on its collaboration with Water.org. Through Ripple Payments and Ripple USD (RLUSD), Water.org can move funds faster and more cost-effectively to microfinance partners — supporting affordable loans for the water and sanitation solutions families need to survive and thrive. TikTok: This summer, TikTok will support Get Blue in a variety of ways to inspire its global community to learn about the water crisis and take action via creator storytelling and community engagement.

Additional partners, product launches and activations will roll out in the coming months to help bring safe water home.

Recruiting the Music Community to Drive Action

To raise awareness of the water crisis and ignite collective community action around Get Blue, Water.org co-founder Matt Damon is using creativity and dynamic storytelling in service of the mission. Dropping today in a short video, Damon attempts a new career as a rapper — The Nomad (Damon spelled backwards) — who is determined to create music to educate and mobilize consumers for safe water access. In the video, Damon debuts his self-written rap and calls on friends Hit-Boy, a GRAMMY® Award-winning artist and producer, alongside Teddy Walton, a GRAMMY Award-winning songwriter, producer, and DJ, to collaborate with him to spread the Get Blue message far and wide. Producer Aaron Bow also collaborated with Walton on the creative effort.

"Music moves people in ways that few things can. It connects us, crosses borders, and makes us feel part of something bigger than ourselves. That's what Get Blue is built on," says Damon. "I won't stop looking for creative ways to draw attention, encourage participation and drive donations to help solve the global water crisis. Now, through the Get Blue community, there are easy ways to get involved whether you shop, donate directly, or share on social. I'm inviting my friends, colleagues, and anyone who cares about water access to join us and help Bring Water Home."

Mobilizing Creators and the TikTok Community to Join #GetBlue

Anyone can be part of the Get Blue community by joining #GetBlue on TikTok. To raise awareness of the more than 2 billion people who lack access to safe water at home, Get Blue supporters are encouraged to film themselves changing one thing blue — like wearing their favorite Get Blue product, painting their nails blue, or swapping to a blue reusable water bottle — then nominate friends and followers to do the same and pass it on using #GetBlue.

Donate to Get Blue

Direct donations to Get Blue will help power Water.org's smart solutions that break down the barriers between people living in poverty and access to safe water and sanitation.

Donate at GetBlue.water.org/donate.

"A direct donation at any level can help change the future for millions of people who need safe water. Every donation brings us one step closer to bringing safe water access home for all," says Damon.

To learn more about Get Blue visit GetBlue.water.org or follow us on Instagram and TikTok.

About Get Blue

Get Blue™ is a global movement mobilizing brands, creators, consumers, and capital to Bring Water Home™ and help solve the global water crisis. Co-created with founding partners including Gap Inc., Amazon, Starbucks, and Ecolab in partnership with Water.org, Get Blue brings the power of the collective organization's commerce to one of the world's most pressing challenges. Proceeds of specially branded Get Blue products will directly power Water.org's proven solutions to connect families to safe water and sanitation. Get Blue was created in collaboration with global brand consultancy Wolff Olins. Learn more at GetBlue.water.org.

About Water.org

Water.org is a global nonprofit organization that has transformed more than 90 million lives through access to safe water and sanitation. Founded by Gary White and Matt Damon, Water.org's solutions — WaterCredit, WaterEquity, and WaterConnect — offer distinct and complementary approaches that break down barriers between people and access to safe water. Collaboration is central to the strength of Water.org's approach. In 2026, a roster of world-renowned brands and Water.org partnered to launch Get Blue, a global movement harnessing culture and commerce to take action to solve the water crisis. Learn more at Water.org and GetBlue.water.org.

About Gap Inc.

Gap Inc., a purpose-driven house of iconic brands, is the largest specialty apparel company in America. Its Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands offer clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products for men, women and children available worldwide through company-operated and franchise stores, and e-commerce sites. Since 1969, Gap Inc. has created products and experiences that shape culture, while doing right by employees, communities and the planet through its commitment to bridge gaps to create a better world. For more information, please visit www.gapinc.com.

About Gap

Gap is a globally recognized icon of casual American style. Founded in San Francisco in 1969, Gap champions originality by creating loved essentials and delivering culturally-relevant experiences that celebrate individuality. Gap is an apparel and accessories brand that offers GapKids, babyGap, Gap Maternity, GapBody and GapFit collections as well as limited-edition collections with GapStudio and with partner brands through GapX. The brand also serves value-conscious customers with exclusively designed collections for Gap Outlet and Gap Factory Stores. Gap is the namesake brand of the global specialty retailer, Gap Inc. (NYSE: GAP) and connects with customers online and in company-operated and franchise retail locations globally. For more information, please visit gap.com.

About Starbucks

Since 1971, Starbucks Coffee Company has been committed to responsibly sourcing and roasting high-quality arabica coffee. Today, with a global footprint of more than 41,000 company-operated and licensed coffeehouses and a growing presence in consumer-packaged goods, we are the world's premier purveyor of specialty coffee. Through our unwavering commitment to excellence and our guiding principles, we bring the unique Starbucks Experience to life for every customer through every cup. To share in the experience, please visit us in our stores or online at about.starbucks.com or starbucks.com.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth's Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth's Best Employer, and Earth's Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

About Ecolab

A trusted partner for millions of customers, Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) is a global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services that protect people and the resources vital to life. For more than a century, Ecolab has advanced innovation by integrating science based solutions, data driven insights, AI technology and world class service. This unique combination enables Ecolab to partner with customers to define what best in class looks like and scale it across their operations, helping them achieve peak performance. Today, Ecolab has $16 billion in annual sales, 48,000 associates and customers in more than 170 countries and 40 industries. The company helps protect one third of the world's food production and a quarter of the power generated while delivering innovative solutions across food, healthcare, data centers, microelectronics, life sciences and hospitality. Ecolab's comprehensive approach protects what's vital, aiming by 2030 to help protect 2 billion people from infections and enough drinking water for 1 billion people while enhancing business performance. www.ecolab.com

About AccuWeather, Inc. and AccuWeather.com

AccuWeather, recognized and documented as the most accurate and most used source of weather forecasting and warnings in the world, has saved over 12,000 lives, prevented injury to over 100,000 people, minimized reputational harm, and saved companies tens of billions of dollars. A billion people around the world rely on AccuWeather's proven Superior Accuracy™ across our consumer digital platforms. AccuWeather.com is the #1 weather destination and one of the top 100 most-visited websites in the world, and our award-winning AccuWeather app delivers detailed real-time forecasts to millions of smartphones. AccuWeather forecasts also appear on digital signage, in 700 newspapers, are heard on over 400 radio stations, and viewed on 100 television stations. The AccuWeather Network and AccuWeather NOW® reach an audience of over 125 million on cable and streaming platforms. AccuWeather For Business serves more than half of the Fortune 500 companies and thousands of other businesses and government agencies globally who pay to subscribe to the best and most accurate weather forecasting service. Visit AccuWeather.com for the most accurate hyperlocal forecasts, weather news, and information, and download the free AccuWeather app for Android or iOS.

About Ripple

Founded in 2012, Ripple is the leading provider of blockchain-based enterprise solutions across traditional and digital finance. Its solutions span global payments, custody, liquidity, and treasury management, serving as a one-stop shop for moving, storing, exchanging, and managing value. Ripple's stablecoin, RLUSD, and the cryptocurrency XRP underpinning these solutions allow Ripple and its customers to shape the modern financial system.

About TikTok

TikTok is the leading destination for mobile video. With a mission to inspire creativity and bring joy, TikTok's global headquarters are in Los Angeles and Singapore, and its offices include New York, London, Dublin, Paris, Berlin, Dubai, Jakarta, Seoul, and Tokyo.

Contact:

Cate McGeady

Senior PR Manager

978-495-2029

[email protected]

SOURCE Water.org