Water.org Board of Directors Elects Amazon Chief Sustainability Officer Kara Hurst as Board Chair

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Water.org today announced the election of Kara Hurst, Chief Sustainability Officer at Amazon, as Chair of its Board of Directors. Hurst steps into the role as Water.org continues to scale its market-driven solutions to reach more families in need of access to safe water and sanitation.

"Kara understands what it takes to move complex systems toward long-term change," said Gary White, CEO and co-founder of Water.org. "Her experience scaling solutions and integrating sustainability into core business strategy will strengthen the board's role as Water.org continues to grow in scale and impact, removing financial and structural barriers to safe water and sanitation for families around the world."

In her role at Amazon, Hurst works at global scale, integrating sustainability into core business decisions and long-term planning across a complex organization. Her work involves scaling solutions, aligning capital with impact, and navigating tradeoffs across markets, systems, and stakeholders. That experience brings a practical perspective shaped by operating at scale to Water.org's board as the organization continues to expand access to safe water and sanitation for people in need in the 15 countries around the world where we work.

"I fundamentally believe the global water crisis is solvable, and that progress depends on directing capital in ways that meet people where they are," said Hurst. "Water.org works directly with people and communities, listening to local expertise and helping families access affordable financing for the water and sanitation solutions that work for them. I'm honored to serve as Board Chair and support the organization's work to connect families with the essential resources they need to survive and thrive."

As Board Chair, Hurst will work closely with Water.org's leadership and board to set priorities, guide strategic planning, and oversee key decisions as the organization continues to scale its market-driven solutions. In this role, she will help ensure the board operates with clear accountability and focus in support of Water.org's work towards its vision of safe water and sanitation for all.

Water.org is a global nonprofit organization that has positively transformed more than 85 million lives around the world through access to safe water and sanitation. Founded by Gary White and Matt Damon, Water.org pioneers market-driven solutions to the global water crisis. For more than 30 years, we have helped give women hope, children health, and families bright futures. Learn more at https://water.org.

