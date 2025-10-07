Water.org Reaches More Than 81 Million People with Access to Safe Water or Sanitation

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Water.org has reached a new milestone, changing more than 81 million lives with access to safe water or sanitation. This milestone reflects the growing power of Water.org's solutions, which put choice and opportunity into the hands of people living in poverty.

"In the past year alone, more than 10 million people gained lasting access to safe water or sanitation," said Gary White, CEO & co-founder of Water.org. "These are families choosing the household solutions that work best for them. To date, this progress has been made possible through 17.8 million small loans from our local financial partners. Our solutions uniquely empower women — those most affected by the water crisis — helping them regain time and unlock bright futures."

Today, 2.2 billion people lack access to safe water and 3.5 billion lack access to a safe toilet. Water.org addresses this crisis through smart, market-driven solutions — every dollar donated unlocks $20 for water and sanitation solutions for families in need. Because 90% of these affordable loans go to women, donor support helps those most affected by the crisis secure lasting safe water and sanitation.

"Our work focuses on ensuring that families in need can take control of their futures," said Vedika Bhandarkar, President & COO of Water.org. "By making small, affordable loans available through local financial institutions, we help families choose water and sanitation solutions that are accessible, and sustainable, supporting long-term stability."

Designed to meet the global demand for affordable safe water and sanitation, Water.org's approach has scaled to reach more than 81 million people — more than twice the impact of any other leading water charity. By making financing available and affordable, Water.org helps millions more families overcome barriers to the resources they need — giving women hope, children health, and families the opportunity for bright futures.

"Access to safe water transforms lives — it improves health, gives kids the time and opportunity to go to school, empowers women with more choice, and helps families break the cycle of poverty," said Matt Damon, co-founder of Water.org. "Water is the best investment the world can make to improve health, education, and gender equity. We're committed to changing the lives of millions more families with lasting access to safe water and sanitation."

To support Water.org in reaching even more families with sustainable water and sanitation solutions, visit Water.org/donate.

About Water.org

Water.org is a global nonprofit organization that has positively transformed more than 81 million lives around the world through access to safe water and sanitation. Founded by Gary White and Matt Damon, Water.org pioneers' market-driven solutions to the global water crisis. For more than 30 years, Water.org has helped give women hope, children health, and families bright futures. Learn more at https://water.org.

Media Contact

Cate McGeady

Sr. PR Manager

978-495-2029

[email protected]

SOURCE Water.org