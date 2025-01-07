Water.org Builds on FY24 Progress to Solve the Global Water Crisis

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Water.org is entering FY25 with a continued focus on solving the global water and sanitation crisis, following significant achievements in FY24. Over the past year, the organization mobilized $965 million in capital, reached 10.2 million people with access to safe water and sanitation, and worked with partners to implement solutions aimed at removing barriers to access.

Access to safe water transforms lives, creating opportunities for health, hope, and bright futures.

"Our work in FY24 reflects what is possible when we collaborate to remove the financial obstacles families face in accessing safe water and sanitation," said Janet Tinsley, Chief Global Impact Officer. "This progress strengthens our resolve to continue reaching more people in the year ahead."

In FY24, Water.org partnered with FEPCMAC, the Peruvian Federation of Municipal Savings and Credit Banks, and COFIDE, Peru's national development bank, to support the issuance of Peru's first blue bond. This $26.3 million bond funds the water and sanitation loan portfolios of six savings and credit banks, bringing access to families in rural and peri-urban communities where these services are limited or nonexistent. By collaborating with local financial institutions and accessing the capital markets, the bond mobilizes resources from institutional investors to provide the people in these regions with the capital they need for safe water and sanitation solutions.

"The Peru Blue Bond demonstrates the power of financial tools when leveraged within local systems to break down the barriers to safe water and sanitation," said Rocio Cavazos, Regional Director, Latin America. "This partnership brought together key stakeholders in the Peruvian financial sector to empower families with lasting solutions tailored to their needs while strengthening community resilience against the challenges of climate change."

The bond supports climate resilience by funding projects that expand household access to safe water and sanitation, enabling families to secure sustainable solutions tailored to their needs. It also serves as a model that other regions can adapt to expand access to safe water and sanitation while meeting local needs.

In addition to the blue bond, Water.org launched WaterConnect in FY24 to address a key gap in water and sanitation infrastructure development. WaterConnect is dedicated to creating opportunities for construction-stage investment in climate-resilient water and sanitation in low- and middle-income countries, ensuring that infrastructure projects can secure the necessary funding to move forward. Meanwhile, WaterEquity, an impact investment manager established by Water.org, raised more than $100 million in private investment capital for its Water & Climate Resilience Fund, which finances water and sanitation projects designed to address climate challenges and expand access in communities vulnerable to the effects of climate change. Together, Water.org, WaterEquity, and WaterConnect offer distinct yet complementary approaches to solving the global water crisis.

Looking ahead to FY25, Water.org plans to expand these efforts by deepening partnerships and strengthening its solutions that meet the unique needs of families and communities. By empowering people to choose the options that work best for them, Water.org is helping families around the world create healthy, more resilient futures.

To support Water.org in reaching even more families with sustainable water and sanitation solutions, visit Water.org/donate.

About Water.org

Water.org is a global nonprofit organization that has positively transformed more than 73 million lives around the world through access to safe water and sanitation. Founded by Gary White and Matt Damon, Water.org pioneers' market-driven financial solutions to the global water crisis. For more than 30 years, Water.org has helped give women hope, children health, and families bright futures. Learn more at https://water.org.

