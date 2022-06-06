Waterproof Breathable Textile Market Segmented by Product and Geography, Region, Size, Outlook, Share and Forecast 2022-2026 | Technavio

Although issues such as the high cost of manufacturing tightly woven fabrics may restrict market expansion, rising consumer disposable income and expanding fitness awareness are notably supporting the waterproof breathable textile market growth.

The report will comprise of detailed analysis of emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and comprehensive analysis of different market segments helping you to plan your business strategies. Grab your Sample Report of Waterproof Breathable Textile Market Right Away!

Top Key Players of the Waterproof Breathable Textile Market covered as:

Azure Fabrics Pvt. Ltd.

Columbia Sportswear Co.

Concordia Textiles

Everest Textile Co. Ltd.

Formosa Taffeta Co. Ltd.

G.R.Henderson Co. Textiles Ltd.

Helly Hansen AS

Jack Wolfskin equipment for outdoor use GmbH and Co. KGaA

Mitsui and Co. Ltd.

Polartec LLC

Rockywoods Fabrics LLC

Schoeller Textil AG

Stotz and Co. AG

Sympatex Technologies GmbH

Teijin Ltd.

Tiong Liong Industrial Co. Ltd.

Toray Industries Inc.

VF Corp.

W. L. Gore and Associates Inc.

Wujiang Sunfeng Textile Co. Ltd.

The waterproof breathable textile market will be affected by technological advances for greater comfort. Apart from this, other market trends include product innovations, and recycled materials used as raw materials for waterproof-breathable jackets.

In addition, rising consumer disposable income and growing fitness awareness will aid in market growth. Protection from extreme weather conditions, an increase in the application of waterproof breathable fabrics in different end products, and drivers.4 will augment market growth over the forecast period as well.

Have a query before purchasing waterproof breathable textile market report @ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44770

Key Market Segmentation

Waterproof Breathable Textile Market Split by Product

Coating



Membrane



Densely woven fabric

Waterproof Breathable Textile Market Split by Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



Middle East and Africa

and

South America

The regional distribution of waterproof breathable textile market industries are considered for this market analysis, the result of which is utilized to estimate the performance of the International market over the period from 2022 to 2026.

The waterproof breathable textile market research report shed light on the foremost regions: Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Download our latest Sample Report : to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global waterproof breathable textile industry by value in 2020?

What will be the size of the global waterproof breathable textile industry in 2026?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global waterproof breathable textile industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global waterproof breathable textile market?

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!

Waterproof breathable textile market research report presents critical information and factual data about waterproof breathable textile industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in waterproof breathable textile market study.

Why buy?

Identify factors affecting growth prospects across markets.

Track competitor gains and losses in market share.

Assess the financial performance of competitors.

Related Reports:

Europe Protective Workwear Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Textile Manufacturing Market in Brazil by Application, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Waterproof Breathable Textile Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.8% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 666.53 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.51 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Azure Fabrics Pvt. Ltd., Columbia Sportswear Co., Concordia Textiles, Everest Textile Co. Ltd., Formosa Taffeta Co. Ltd., G.R.Henderson Co. Textiles Ltd., Helly Hansen AS, Jack Wolfskin equipment for outdoor use GmbH and Co. KGaA, Mitsui and Co. Ltd., Polartec LLC, Rockywoods Fabrics LLC, Schoeller Textil AG, Stotz and Co. AG, Sympatex Technologies GmbH, Teijin Ltd., Tiong Liong Industrial Co. Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., VF Corp., W. L. Gore and Associates Inc., and Wujiang Sunfeng Textile Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Coating - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Coating - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Coating - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Coating - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Coating - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Membrane - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Membrane - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Membrane - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Membrane - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Membrane - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Densely woven fabric - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Densely woven fabric - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Densely woven fabric - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Densely woven fabric - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Densely woven fabric - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Columbia Sportswear Co.

Exhibit 93: Columbia Sportswear Co. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Columbia Sportswear Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Columbia Sportswear Co. - Key news



Exhibit 96: Columbia Sportswear Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Columbia Sportswear Co. - Segment focus

10.4 Everest Textile Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 98: Everest Textile Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Everest Textile Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: Everest Textile Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Helly Hansen AS

Exhibit 101: Helly Hansen AS - Overview



Exhibit 102: Helly Hansen AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Helly Hansen AS - Key offerings

10.6 Jack Wolfskin equipment for outdoor use GmbH and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 104: Jack Wolfskin equipment for outdoor use GmbH and Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 105: Jack Wolfskin equipment for outdoor use GmbH and Co. KGaA - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Jack Wolfskin equipment for outdoor use GmbH and Co. KGaA - Key offerings

10.7 Polartec LLC

Exhibit 107: Polartec LLC - Overview



Exhibit 108: Polartec LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Polartec LLC - Key offerings

10.8 Rockywoods Fabrics LLC

Exhibit 110: Rockywoods Fabrics LLC - Overview



Exhibit 111: Rockywoods Fabrics LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Rockywoods Fabrics LLC - Key offerings

10.9 Sympatex Technologies GmbH

Exhibit 113: Sympatex Technologies GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 114: Sympatex Technologies GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Sympatex Technologies GmbH - Key offerings

10.10 Teijin Ltd.

Exhibit 116: Teijin Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Teijin Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Teijin Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Teijin Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 Toray Industries Inc.

Exhibit 120: Toray Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Toray Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Toray Industries Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 123: Toray Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Toray Industries Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 W. L. Gore and Associates Inc.

Exhibit 125: W. L. Gore and Associates Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: W. L. Gore and Associates Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: W. L. Gore and Associates Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 128: W. L. Gore and Associates Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 129: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 130: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 131: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 132: Research methodology



Exhibit 133: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 134: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 135: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio