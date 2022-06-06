Waterproof Breathable Textile Market Segmented by Product and Geography, Region, Size, Outlook, Share and Forecast 2022-2026 | Technavio

Jun 06, 2022, 07:00 ET
NEW YORK, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Waterproof Breathable Textile Market size is expected to grow by USD 666.53 million, at a CAGR of 5.8% between 2021 and 2026. Technavio report is compiled on research from a mix of primary interviews and secondary research, along with analytical tools that have been used to build the forecast and predictive models.
Although issues such as the high cost of manufacturing tightly woven fabrics may restrict market expansion, rising consumer disposable income and expanding fitness awareness are notably supporting the waterproof breathable textile market growth.
- Azure Fabrics Pvt. Ltd.
- Columbia Sportswear Co.
- Concordia Textiles
- Everest Textile Co. Ltd.
- Formosa Taffeta Co. Ltd.
- G.R.Henderson Co. Textiles Ltd.
- Helly Hansen AS
- Jack Wolfskin equipment for outdoor use GmbH and Co. KGaA
- Mitsui and Co. Ltd.
- Polartec LLC
- Rockywoods Fabrics LLC
- Schoeller Textil AG
- Stotz and Co. AG
- Sympatex Technologies GmbH
- Teijin Ltd.
- Tiong Liong Industrial Co. Ltd.
- Toray Industries Inc.
- VF Corp.
- W. L. Gore and Associates Inc.
- Wujiang Sunfeng Textile Co. Ltd.
The waterproof breathable textile market will be affected by technological advances for greater comfort. Apart from this, other market trends include product innovations, and recycled materials used as raw materials for waterproof-breathable jackets.
In addition, rising consumer disposable income and growing fitness awareness will aid in market growth. Protection from extreme weather conditions, an increase in the application of waterproof breathable fabrics in different end products, and drivers.4 will augment market growth over the forecast period as well.
- Waterproof Breathable Textile Market Split by Product
- Coating
- Membrane
- Densely woven fabric
- Waterproof Breathable Textile Market Split by Geography
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- Middle East and Africa
- South America
The regional distribution of waterproof breathable textile market industries are considered for this market analysis, the result of which is utilized to estimate the performance of the International market over the period from 2022 to 2026.
The waterproof breathable textile market research report shed light on the foremost regions: Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Imperative Insights on the following aspects:
- What was the size of the global waterproof breathable textile industry by value in 2020?
- What will be the size of the global waterproof breathable textile industry in 2026?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global waterproof breathable textile industry?
- How has the industry performed over the last five years?
- What are the main segments that make up the global waterproof breathable textile market?
Waterproof breathable textile market research report presents critical information and factual data about waterproof breathable textile industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in waterproof breathable textile market study.
Waterproof Breathable Textile Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.8%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 666.53 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.51
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
Europe at 32%
Key consumer countries
US, China, India, Germany, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Azure Fabrics Pvt. Ltd., Columbia Sportswear Co., Concordia Textiles, Everest Textile Co. Ltd., Formosa Taffeta Co. Ltd., G.R.Henderson Co. Textiles Ltd., Helly Hansen AS, Jack Wolfskin equipment for outdoor use GmbH and Co. KGaA, Mitsui and Co. Ltd., Polartec LLC, Rockywoods Fabrics LLC, Schoeller Textil AG, Stotz and Co. AG, Sympatex Technologies GmbH, Teijin Ltd., Tiong Liong Industrial Co. Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., VF Corp., W. L. Gore and Associates Inc., and Wujiang Sunfeng Textile Co. Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
