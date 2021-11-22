Waterproofing Membranes Market Size Is Projected to Reach $30.91 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 6.3%: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global waterproofing membranes market size is expected to reach USD 30.91 billion by 2028 according to a new study conducted by Polaris Market Research. the market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021-2028. A rise in demand from the infrastructure and water management sectors is augmenting the sales of waterproofing membranes. In addition to this, governments from different regions are focusing more on conserving water to adequately meet the needs of a growing population. Moreover, rapid infrastructure development activities in emerging economies are expected to witness continuous demand for membranes from the water conservation systems in new structures.

Key Highlights of Waterproofing Membranes Market

In terms of product , liquid applied membranes dominated the market and are anticipated to continue their dominance over the forecast period, owing to increasing awareness regarding the major advantages of the product , such as ease of installation and cost-effectiveness .

Based on application, the roofing segment emerged as the lucrative application segment and is predicted to grow at a higher rate in the coming years. The segment's growth is attributed to the excellent tensile strength of waterproofing membranes boosting its use in structural roofing applications.

W. L. Gore & Associates, a leading American manufacturing company is expanding its waterproofing membrane array to meet the expectations of both brands and consumers for performance and sustainability. Expanded polyethylene (EPE), a microporous material that may be mixed with polyurethane to create a breathable membrane, is being introduced by the material science business behind the Gore-Tex brand.

Countries across the globe are giving utmost importance to improve their infrastructure by spending billions of dollars on many projects related to roads, bridges, airports, railways, hospitals, tunnels, and others. China is constructing some of the most significant infrastructure projects globally and looks to lend USD 8 trillion in 68 countries for various developmental projects.

Regional Developments

With a larger market share, North America is at the forefront of the waterproofing membranes market. Waterproofing membrane sales are being driven by resurgent infrastructure expansion, rising industrialization, and construction. Furthermore, the region's snowfall contributes to water leaks and may cause structural damage. As a result, the sales of waterproofing membranes have increased in the region. The Asian market is growing at an incredible rate, forcing market players to rethink their tactics. Heavy investments in construction and infrastructure development projects, particularly in India and China are the major contributors in the market.

Competitive Outlook

In a highly competitive market, major market participants are investing in product innovation to differentiate their product offerings. Key participants in the waterproofing membranes market are increasing research and development to produce improved versions of high-performance membranes for heavy-duty waterproofing applications. They are also implementing various strategies to increase their market position, such as alliances with industry leaders and the development of innovative products. Industry participants such as Bayer MaterialScience AG, Isomat S.A., Saint-Gobain Weber GmbH, Maris Polymers, Alchimica Building Chemicals, CICO Technologies Ltd., Fosroc Ltd., GAF Materials Corporation, DuPont, Dow Chemical Company, Kemper System America, Inc., Paul Bauder GmbH & Co. KG, BASF SE, Pidilite Industries Ltd., and Sika AG are some of the key players operating in the global industry.

Target Audience

Supply Side: Waterproofing Membranes & Sealant Technologies Provider

Waterproofing Membranes & Sealant Technologies Provider Demand Side: Construction Industry

Construction Industry Regulatory Side: Construction Industry Council

Polaris Market Research has segmented the waterproofing membranes market report on the basis of product, application, and region:

Waterproofing Membranes, Product Outlook (Volume – Million Square Meters; Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Liquid Applied

Cementitious



Bituminous



Polyethylene



Acrylic



Others

Sheet

Bituminous



Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)



Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)



Others

Waterproofing Membranes, Application Outlook (Volume – Million Square Meters; Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Roofing

Walls

Building Structures

Landfills & Tunnels

Others

Waterproofing Membranes, Regional Outlook (Volume – Million Square Meters; Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



UK



Italy



France



Spain



Austria



Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Indonesia



Malaysia



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Argentina



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

& Israel



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



UAE

