WaterWipes® Announces 2023 Pure Foundation Fund Winners

Julia Cooper, a Neonatal Lead Care Coordinator from Ipswich, was nominated following a dedicated career of over 30 years in neonatal nursing. Julia was praised for demonstrating "excellent collaborative leadership of her team/ODN colleagues in relation to implementing various initiatives" that have made a real difference to the support of parents.

June Adams, a Nurse Team Leader from Rotherham, was nominated by Gemma Woolley, who spent three months in June's care following the birth of her second child at 26 weeks. Gemma shared that June was their "biggest support and champion," providing excellent support for her husband and helping her son to bond with his little sister during a very difficult time.

Maria Flannery O'Boyle, a public health nurse from Ballina, received an astounding twenty-two nominations for her work. Maria was praised for her wealth of knowledge and support for mothers on their breastfeeding journeys, as well as going above and beyond running a breastfeeding mother and baby group.

Mary Meade, a midwife from Sligo, was nominated by Mary Keating, who whilst pregnant with her second baby was diagnosed with placenta previa which resulted in a hospital stay for four weeks prior to delivery. Mary quoted: "I would never have got through those 4 weeks last November without Mary Meade."

WaterWipes® encouraged parents and healthcare professionals to nominate individuals who played crucial roles in pregnancy, birth, and postnatal care and made a difference in the lives of parents and babies in Ireland and the UK. They received 395 nominations for this year's Pure Foundation Fund. The winners were selected by an expert panel with representatives from the Irish Neonatal Health Alliance (INHA), Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO), The Neonatal Nurses Association (NNA), and UK premature and sick baby charity, Bliss.

