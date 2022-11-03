WaterWipes™ are the first baby wipe to be certified as microbiome-friendly by MyMicrobiome

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WaterWipes™ are the first wipes to have been certified as 'Microbiome-friendly' baby wipes by MyMicrobiome. This accreditation evaluates personal care products that are used on the skin to examine their effect on the microbiome of specific body sites. Consumers can choose products that are microbiome-friendly and so they must also be skin-friendly in minimise imbalance to the skin.

WaterWipes™ Microbiome Accreditation 1 & WaterWipes™ Microbiome Accreditation 2

"This is a huge milestone for WaterWipes™. We're proud to receive this accreditation and continue supporting parents, and babies throughout their skin care journey," said Jill Sommerville, Director of Medical at WaterWipes™. "We know the critical role the microbiome plays in our skin and our overall health. This is why we are committed to providing high-quality products that complement the health of the skin."

WaterWipes™ is made with just two ingredients, 99.9% purified water and a drop of fruit extract. Through gentle and effective cleansing, it helps support the important skin barrier function that protects against harmful germs, toxins, or allergens and helps complement the balance of the skin's microbiome.

The skin microbiome is made up of millions of bacteria, fungi, viruses, and other microbes. It's a complex and diverse ecosystem that is balanced to support these microorganisms and maintain their environment. Impaired skin barrier function and disruption of the skin microbiome balance has been shown to be involved in skin infections and skin conditions, so an understanding of the skin microbiome may be beneficial.

MyMicrobiome is an independent organisation composed of scientists who evaluate the impact of personal care products on the skin microbiome. They have developed a standard of testing that assesses how products influence and impact the skin microbiome.

With this accreditation for WaterWipes™, consumers can rest assured that WaterWipes™ are committed to further understanding the skin microbiome and the wider implications for skin health.

For more information, visit www.waterwipes.com.

Image of the official 'Microbiome-friendly' seal of quality: WaterWipes™ Baby Wipes have been awarded 'Microbiome-friendly' accreditation

About WaterWipes ™

WaterWipes™ are made using unique water technology, and contain just two ingredients, 99.9% purified water and a drop of fruit extract. They have been specifically developed to be purer than cotton wool and water while offering the convenience of a wipe. They provide gentle cleansing for the most delicate newborn skin and are so gentle they can also be used on premature babies.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1937356/WaterWipes.jpg

SOURCE WaterWipes