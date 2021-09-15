WaterWipes, The World's Purest Baby Wipes, Launches the 'ABCs of Baby Skin' to Alleviate Stress & Empower Parents to Feel Confident Caring for Baby Skin Conditions

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WaterWipes®, the world's purest baby wipes, has launched ABCs of Baby Skin, a comprehensive and dermatologist-approved resource to help parents access trusted information as they care for their babies' delicate skin.

New and expectant parents often feel unprepared and not fully equipped to recognize common baby skin conditions – such as diaper rash, eczema, baby acne, cradle cap, milk spots and teething rash. In fact, research by WaterWipes found that when their baby has diaper rash, one of the most common baby skin conditions1, 56% of parents are worried their baby is in distress or pain. With the ABCs of Baby Skin, WaterWipes hopes to reassure and empower parents to recognize and help support their baby if they experience a common skin condition.

The collection of 26 baby skin-related topics (one for each letter of the alphabet), provides parents with practical advice and expert videos on how to identify and manage some of the most common baby skin conditions. All content is validated by consultant dermatologist, Dr. Alexis Granite, to provide parents with medically accurate and robust guidance on how to look after their babies' skin, no matter how sensitive it might be. Parents can access the resource at abc.waterwipes.com.

"Looking after your little one's skin can be a challenge, especially as there are so many different baby skin conditions out there," said Dr. Granite. "If your baby or toddler experiences an unexpected mark or rash, it can sometimes leave you feeling overwhelmed or confused. Most baby skin conditions are perfectly normal, and with the right support, parents can feel empowered to identify and look after their little one's skin. With the launch of WaterWipes' ABCs of Baby Skin resource, parents have access to practical advice at their fingertips. Of course, if parents are ever worried, they should speak to their healthcare professional."

"As a company we recognize the many challenges that parents face and looking after their babies' delicate skin is one of these," said Eimear Gorman, Brand Acceleration Director, WaterWipes North America. "That's why, we are delighted to launch the WaterWipes ABCs of Baby Skin resource. At WaterWipes, we want parents to feel empowered that they can do the best for their babies' skin, and we are committed to helping provide parents with advice to help them do just this; as well as provide the best products to gently care for and protect their babies' sensitive skin."

WaterWipes® are available in the United States and Canada across all major retailers.

For more information, visit: abc.waterwipes.com.

1The parenting survey was conducted by OnePoll research amongst 8,000 respondents from UK, ROI, USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, France, Portugal, Spain, Italy, Germany and the UAE. All respondents were parents of at least one child aged 0-2 years old. The research fieldwork took place between April 14th – 26th, 2021.

About WaterWipes®

WaterWipes®, the world's purest baby wipes, made using unique water technology, contain just two ingredients, 99.9% purified water and a drop of fruit extract. They have been specifically developed to be purer than cloth and water while offering the convenience of a wipe. They provide gentle cleansing for the most delicate newborn skin and even premature babies' skin.

*WaterWipes is a cosmetic product, not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any medical condition.

About the ABCs of Baby Skin

The ABCs of Baby Skin has been launched by WaterWipes to provide practical advice on how to care for baby's most common skin conditions, no matter how sensitive their baby's skin might be.

Please note, the information provided should not be considered a diagnostic tool. For any concerns, parents are advised to speak directly to their healthcare provider.

