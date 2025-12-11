Watts Law Firm Files Landmark Lawsuit Alleging Texas Instruments, AMD, Intel, and Mouser Electronics Supplied Technology Used in Iranian-Russian Drones and Missiles that Killed Ukrainian Civilians

WASHINGTON, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Civil rights and mass-tort attorneys from Watts Law Firm LLP and BakerHostetler LLP today announced the filing of a major lawsuit in Texas state court on behalf of Ukrainian civilians who were killed or severely injured in Russian air attacks carried out using missiles and drones built with U.S.-manufactured semiconductor and navigation technology.

The case alleges that microchips produced and distributed by Texas Instruments, AMD, Intel, and Mouser Electronics were discovered inside Russian and Iranian weapons systems used to strike apartment buildings, playgrounds, and a children's hospital across Ukraine — despite U.S. export bans and strict sanctions aimed at preventing American technology from reaching hostile regimes.

Investigations by PBS, Reuters, Bloomberg, RUSI, the Center for Advanced Research (CAR), Ukrainian authorities, and international sanctions monitors have consistently confirmed the presence of U.S.-origin components inside recovered Russian missiles and drones. Plaintiffs argue these components enabled the guidance, navigation, and targeting systems that allowed Russian strikes to achieve lethal precision against civilian targets.

The lawsuit focuses in particular on the Iran-Russia drone pipeline that became a critical part of Moscow's war effort. The drones used in the early stages of Russia's campaign — including attacks in Rzhyshchiv in March 2023 — were Iranian-manufactured Shahed-131 and Shahed-136 drones, which were later incorporated into Russia's aerial attack campaign against Ukrainian population centers.

The complaint alleges that these technology companies knew for years that their products were being diverted into Russian and Iranian weapons systems yet continued selling into high-risk distribution channels tied to known sanctions circumvention routes using shell companies and third-party intermediaries based largely in China, Hong Kong, and other transshipment hubs.

The lawsuit asserts causes of action for negligence, negligence per se, gross negligence, wrongful death, and survival claims under Texas law. Plaintiffs allege the companies:

Failed to conduct adequate due diligence on high-risk distributors;





Continued shipping products into regions known to facilitate diversion;





Ignored government advisories and public investigations documenting misuse;





Maintained relationships with intermediaries linked to sanctioned actors;





Failed to enhance compliance systems despite knowing the foreseeable risk of civilian harm.

The case draws on evidence from multiple documented civilian attacks involving weapons systems incorporating U.S. technology, including:

Rzhyshchiv, Ukraine — March 22, 2023: Iranian-made Shahed-136/Geran-2 drones struck residential areas, killing civilians.





Iranian-made Shahed-136/Geran-2 drones struck residential areas, killing civilians. Uman — Apartment building strike: Russian Kh-101 cruise missile attack.





Russian Kh-101 cruise missile attack. Kryvyi Rih — June 13, 2023 and April 4, 2025: Missile strikes, including an Iskander-M cluster munition attack on a children's playground.





Missile strikes, including an Iskander-M cluster munition attack on a children's playground. Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital — July 8, 2024: Kh-101 cruise missile strike killing and injuring patients and staff.

"These were not military bases. They were homes, hospitals, and playgrounds," said Watts. "And they were hit using drones and missiles powered by chips designed and manufactured in the United States."

The plaintiffs — families who lost loved ones, survivors suffering catastrophic physical injuries, and individuals living with profound psychological trauma — seek compensatory and exemplary damages. Beyond financial recovery, the lawsuit aims to force greater corporate accountability and transparency across global technology supply chains.

This lawsuit is based on allegations contained in filed court complaints and publicly available investigations. All defendants deny wrongdoing. This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice.

