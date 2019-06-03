Waud Capital Appoints Ken Collins as Principal, Healthcare Services

CHICAGO, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Waud Capital Partners (WCP or the Firm), a leading growth-oriented middle-market private equity firm, announced the appointment of Ken Collins as Principal, Healthcare Services, effective immediately.

Collins brings over 16 years of private equity investment and consulting experience to WCP. Most recently, he served as a Principal at Roark Capital Group, an Atlanta-based private equity firm, where he participated in retail healthcare, health and wellness, and restaurant transactions. Previously, he was a Vice President at Audax Group Private Equity, where he focused on retail healthcare and industrials. Collins began his career at McKinsey & Company and Onex Corporation.

"Ken's appointment expands and enhances our healthcare services investment capacity," said Tim Lawler, Partner of Waud Capital. "He brings a strong mix of deal execution, prudent analytical skills and proven management approach, which will support the firm's goals of identifying the most attractive platforms for growth and matching them with proven operating executives."

"We continue to see significant opportunities to partner with proven operators and to create industry leaders within specific niches of healthcare services," said Chris Graber, a Partner of Waud Capital. "We welcome Ken to WCP and look forward to his contributions as we grow and execute our proven processes."

Collins received an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School and graduated magna cum laude from Duke University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.

About Waud Capital Partners

Based in Chicago, Waud Capital Partners is a leading growth-oriented private equity firm with total capital commitments of approximately $3.0 billion since its founding in 1993. WCP partners with exceptional management teams to build market-leading companies in two sectors: healthcare services and business and technology services. Since its founding, the Firm has successfully completed over 265 investments, including platform companies and follow-on opportunities. The Firm began investing its fourth institutional fund, with more than $1 billion in capital commitments, in early 2017.

For additional information on WCP, please visit www.waudcapital.com.

