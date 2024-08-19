Waud Capital Partners Announces the Promotion of Scott Fischer to Principal

CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Waud Capital Partners (WCP), a growth-oriented middle-market private equity firm, is pleased to announce the promotion of Scott Fischer to Principal.

"I am thrilled to promote Scott to Principal," said Justin DuPere, Partner and co-head of WCP's Software and Technology practice. "He is dedicated to the success of his portfolio companies, builds strong relationships with our CEOs and leaders, and brings high energy and an entrepreneurial spirit to everything he does. He's a valued member of the team and a part of the future of Waud Capital."

Scott joined WCP as an Associate in 2013 and, after earning his MBA from Northwestern's Kellogg School of Management, rejoined the team in 2019 as a Vice President. As an Associate, Scott contributed to the deepening of the firm's dedicated expertise in software and technology and was involved in the execution of three software-focused platform investments. Since rejoining the WCP team, Scott has further advanced the firm's efforts in the software and healthcare IT segments. He currently serves on the boards of Fusion Health and TeamSnap and supports the PracticeTek investment. Prior to their exits, Scott supported WCP's application software portfolio companies Integrated Practice Solutions (IPS), iOFFICE, and CyberGrants.

"Through working with Scott on two application software company transformations, we found that his thought leadership, expertise, work ethic, and—especially—his partnership-oriented approach truly exemplify the WCP model," said George Ahn, WCP Operating Partner, former CEO of IPS, and former Executive Chairman of iOFFICE. "He takes a trust-based approach and provides insights to executive leadership in a highly collaborative way. I want to congratulate Scott on this promotion; I am excited to continue our collaboration."

Scott previously worked in investment banking at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. He received a BA, cum laude, in Chemistry and Economics from Vanderbilt University and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, where he was a Kellogg Growth Scholar and a Kellogg Board Fellow.

About Waud Capital Partners

Based in Chicago, Waud Capital Partners is a growth-oriented private equity firm with over 30 years of investing experience. Waud Capital seeks to partner with experienced management teams to build market-leading companies within two industries: software & technology and healthcare. Since its founding in 1993, Waud Capital has completed more than 460 investments, including platform companies and follow-on opportunities. For additional information on Waud Capital, please visit www.waudcapital.com.

Contact

Jessica Schmitt

Head of Investor Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Waud Capital Partners