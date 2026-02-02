Waud Capital Partners Appoints Prithvi Raj as Chief AI and Data Officer

CHICAGO, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Waud Capital Partners ("WCP"), a growth-oriented private equity firm focused on healthcare and software & technology investments, today announced that Prithvi Raj has joined the firm as Chief AI and Data Officer.

In this newly created role, Mr. Raj will lead the development and deployment of artificial intelligence and advanced data capabilities across Waud Capital Partners and its portfolio companies. He will partner closely with investment, portfolio operations, and management teams to identify growth opportunities, strengthen decision-making and drive measurable value creation across the portfolio.

"Prithvi's appointment reflects our conviction that AI and data are now foundational to building market‑leading businesses," said Reeve Waud, Managing Partner at Waud Capital Partners. "His experience building enterprise‑grade AI and analytics capabilities, and translating them into real business outcomes, will help us deepen our partnership with management teams and accelerate value creation across our portfolio."

Mr. Raj brings extensive experience in AI, data science, and product analytics, most recently serving as General Manager and Head of AI and Data at Newmark. In his role, he led the enterprise‑wide AI and data strategy, overseeing data infrastructure, analytics, and machine learning initiatives across the organization. Earlier in his career, he held senior roles at Microsoft, Zynga, and SquareFoot, with a focus on using data to drive strategic and commercial outcomes.

"I am excited to join Waud Capital Partners at a time when AI is reshaping every aspect of how companies innovate and operate," said Mr. Raj. "WCP's focus on healthcare and software & technology, combined with its collaborative approach to working with management teams, creates a powerful platform to apply AI and data in ways that are both responsible and transformative. I look forward to partnering with the team and our portfolio companies to build durable capabilities that enhance decision-making and drive sustainable growth."

